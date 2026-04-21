From October 1, Even Smallest Misstep Can Cost A Wicket

The MCC, the eternal custodian of the game's laws, has once again stepped in to plug loopholes and sharpen clarity, ensuring the spirit of cricket evolves without losing its soul.

IMAGE: Sachin Bajaj, extreme right, addresses the gathering introducing Angus Fraser, left, and Fraser Stewart. Photograph: K R Nayar

Key Points MCC introduces sweeping changes to cricket laws effective October 1, 2026, aiming to enhance clarity and preserve the game's spirit.

New rule mandates completion of final over even after a wicket falls, eliminating abrupt end-of-day stoppages.

Boundary catch regulations tightened, restricting fielders to a single airborne touch when jumping from outside boundary line.

Laminated bats now permitted in senior cricket, potentially boosting durability and power-hitting capabilities among batters.

Updated rules redefine stumping, overthrow, and hit wicket decisions, emphasising control, intent, and continuous play awareness.

While the IPL matches are creating a major buzz, it was interesting to interact with those who are knowledgeable about the game.

Sachin Bajaj, founder and managing director of the Global Cricket School, can talk cricket for hours and also initiate debates on the game.

Bajaj hosted an evening of conversation on the 'Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the Laws of Cricket', inviting Fraser Stewart, MCC Head of Cricket, and Angus Fraser, former England cricketer, at the Bombay Yacht Club.

The hall was packed with sharp cricketing brains -- analysts, thinkers, and a strong contingent of Mumbai Cricket Association umpires.

As a qualified umpire myself, it was nothing short of an enlightening experience.

A few journalists, those who go beyond match reports to interpret the soul of the game, were also part of this elite gathering.

Cricket is likely to get a fresh script from October 1, 2026. Fraser Stewart, with compelling visuals lighting up the screen, talked about the sweeping changes to the laws of cricket.

Each change carried the potential to stir debate -- and that, after all, is cricket's heartbeat.

The MCC, the eternal custodian of the game's laws, has once again stepped in to plug loopholes and sharpen clarity, ensuring the spirit of cricket evolves without losing its soul.

IMAGE: Fraser Stewart explains the oncoming changes to the laws of cricket. Photograph: K R Nayar

Last over of the day

As per the new changes, Stewart said if a wicket falls in the last over, then that over must be completed, unlike at present where umpires call it a day following the fall of a wicket in the last over.

A new batter will have to walk in, ready to face the remaining deliveries. In short, it will no longer be an abrupt ending.

IMAGE: Explaining the changes to the law through visuals lighting up the screen. Photograph: K R Nayar

Boundary catches

As per the changes to the law, bunny-hop circus catches near the boundary will come to an end.

For years, fielders have produced gravity-defying boundary catches, sometimes hopping in and out of the boundary like acrobats.

Now, the MCC has drawn a line, whereby the fielder can have only one airborne touch with the ball if he or she jumps from outside the boundary.

One must land and stay inside to complete the catch legally and not keep juggling the ball to complete it.

Laminated bats

The new law may even reshape batting, as laminated bats (Type D) -- made from multiple pieces of wood -- will be allowed.

This will make bats stronger and more durable, enhancing power-hitting. Laminated bats, or those made from multiple wood pieces, were previously restricted to junior cricket.

IMAGE: Wicket-keepers must be in total control of the ball as per the new law. Photograph: K R Nayar

Stumping and run out

Wicket-keepers must be in total control of the ball while effecting a stumping or run-out. Mere contact with the ball is insufficient.

Simply brushing the ball with a hand or glove while dislodging the bails will no longer be considered a valid dismissal.

This means that the ball wedged awkwardly against the glove or elbow won't suffice.

IMAGE: K R Nayar with with Angus Fraser. Photograph: G Krishnan

Overthrow rule

It was interesting to hear about the new overthrow rule. Many a time, one has seen a fielder on the boundary line, while stopping the ball and about to throw it, let it slip out of his hand and cross the boundary.

The new law gives clarity to this by stating that an overthrow is now strictly defined as a throw aimed at the stumps -- whether to attempt a run-out or to prevent runs.

A simple misfield, even near the boundary, no longer qualifies as an overthrow.

IMAGE: The elite gathering at the Bombay Yacht Club. Photograph: Global Cricket School

Hit wicket rule

The rule on hit wicket will also change. If a batter disturbs the stumps while still regaining balance after playing a shot can now be given out hit wicket -- even if the ball has gone long past and is assumed to be safe.

Every movement counts until the play is truly complete. In short, the batter can be declared out hit wicket even during the act of regaining balance after playing the shot.

From October 1, even the smallest misstep can now cost a wicket.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff