IPL 2026: Tilak Varma's Strike Rate Against GT: 356.52!

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrates his maiden IPL century. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Tilak Varma's 45-ball century is the joint fastest by a MI batter in the IPL.

The 82 runs scored by Varma in the last six overs are the most runs scored by a batter from overs 15-20 in IPL history.

Varma becomes the first Mumbai Indians batter to outscore the opposition.

Tilak Varma smashed the fastest-ever century by a Mumbai Indians' batter to inspire the five-time champions to a memorable come-from-behind victory, against Gujarat Titans on Monday.



Varma unleashed a ferocious late assault, blazing his way to a 45-ball century -- the joint fastest by a MI batter, matching the legendary Sanath Jayasuriya's 45-ball hundred against Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural IPL in 2008.



The 23 year old pulled Prasidh Krishna for a four off the last ball of the innings to bring up his maiden century in the IPL in grand style. His 45-ball 101 formed the backbone of MI's thumping 99-run victory at the Narendra Modi stadium as they got back to winning way after four successive defeats.



This was MI's fourth biggest victory in the IPL in terms of runs.

They also extended their amazing record winning 19 out of 20 matches while defending 200 or more. This also marked their first ever victory against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad after four defeats in succession.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma hit the joint fastest hundred by a MI batter in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

With only their second victory from six games, MI climbed up to seventh in the standings, while Titans, who suffered their first defeat after three straight wins, are sixth with three wins from six games.



The real hero of the night was young Varma, who came into the game under heavy pressure after a dismal start to the season -- tallying just 43 runs from five innings.



His place under the team came under the scanner as the match against Gujarat Titans turned out to be not only a virtual do-or-die for MI but also for Varma.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma winces in pain after getting hit on the body. Photograph: BCCI

Coming into bat in the sixth over after MI lost three wickets in the Powerplay, Varma looked shaky early on, especially against Rashid Khan's spin.



He looked nervous as he relied on singles and twos to crawl to 19 from 22 balls without a single boundary.



Then came the turning point. After a fiery chat with Captain Hardik Pandya during the strategic timeout after the 14th over, Varma changed gears in dramatic fashion.



The MI left-hander launched a spectacular counter-attack, smashing Prasidh Krishna for a six and two fours in the 15th over and then carted Rashid Khan for a six and a four off successive deliveries in the 17th over.

Tilak Varma's Stunning Counter-Attack

IMAGE: Tilak Varma on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Young Ashok Sharma was taken apart as Varma hammered him for 6, 4, 4, 6, 6 off successive deliveries to plunder 26 runs from the 18th over.



In the final over he tore into Prasidh once again, hitting two sixes and as many fours to race to his maiden century off the very last ball of the innings.



It was an unbelievable turnaround from Varma. From being stuck on 19 from 22 balls, he blazed his way to 82 runs from the next 23 balls at an incredible strike rate of 356.52 with seven sixes and eight fours.



The 82-run burst from Varma in the death overs (Overs 15-20) are the most runs scored by a batter in the last six overs of the innings in IPL history, bettering the previous record held by Quinton de Kock, who had hit 80 from 26 balls for LSG against KKR in 2022.



Gujarat Titans folded for 100 in 15.5 overs to suffer their biggest defeat in the IPL in terms of runs.



Interestingly, Varma also etched another famous record to his name becoming the first Mumbai Indians batter to outscore the entire opposition team.