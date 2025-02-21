HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nobody cares how old you are in the IPL: Dhoni

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Listen to Article
February 21, 2025 22:35 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni said it takes a lot of hard work to be fit and ready for two months of IPL. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an integral part of the IPL since its inception 17 seasons ago but the 43-year-old says he can still put his body through 'six to eight months' of hard work to be fit for the lucrative league.

Chennai Super Kings retained Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025 auction, with the franchise once again reposing faith in the abilities of the former India captain, who has led the side to five IPL titles.

But having retired from international cricket nearly six years ago, Dhoni said it takes a lot of hard work to be fit and ready for two months of IPL.

"I only play a couple of months in a year, but I want to enjoy it the way I started playing, that's something that keeps me going," Dhoni said at Garuda Aerospace's Ascend during the launch of Amaran Drone and Land Mine Detection Drone, in Mumbai on Friday.

"But, of course, for that, I need to put in a lot of hard

work for six to eight months because IPL is one of the toughest tournaments. Nobody really cares about how old you are. If you're playing at this level, the level needs to be the same," he added.

Dhoni said playing for the country was his biggest motivation in his career coming from a state, which isn't known for the sport.

"When I started playing international cricket, for me the biggest motivation was representing my country," he said.

"It has always been the country for me because coming from where I came, not known for cricket as a state, once I got a chance I wanted to contribute, I wanted to be part of a winning team that was trying to win each and every game, you're trying to win the big tournaments, the bilateral series (and) so (on).

 

"For me, my biggest motivation was that contribution to make India win. Now that I've retired from international cricket, I can't say it's the same, but for me now, it's the love for the sport," he added.

"It's hard work, but for me now, enjoying the game is the key aspect. When I'm out of the field, trying to be the best kind of a person that I can be so that people remember me for (being) the good human being... so that's something that I always had in my life (that) this is what I am in person."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
