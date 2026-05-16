IPL 2026: Why Did CSK Drop Hosein Against LSG?

Chennai Super Kings suffered a damaging defeat to Lucknow Super Giants as Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and Akash Singh exposed tactical flaws and pushed CSK to the brink of IPL 2026 playoff elimination.

IMAGE: CSK's Spencer Johnson, Anshul Kamboj and Ruturaj Gaikwad congratulate LSG's Nicholas Pooran after he hit the match-winning six. Photograph: Reuters

Chennai Super Kings were thoroughly outplayed by Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Key Points Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings convincingly at the Ekana stadium.

Kartik Sharma's 71 and Shivam Dube's late cameo helped CSK post 187 for 5.

Mitchell Marsh smashed a 38-ball 90 to lead LSG's dominant chase.

CSK slipped to sixth in the table with 12 points from 12 matches.

CSK's decision to leave out spinner Akeal Hosein on a spin-friendly pitch drew criticism.

Sanju Samson's inconsistent scores again mirrored CSK's fluctuating fortunes this season.

First it was seamer Akash Singh (3 for 26) who ripped through the CSK top-order, before Kartik Sharma (71 off 42 balls) and Shivam Dube, with a handy 16-ball 32, helped the visitors put on 187 for 5 in their 20 overs.

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh then came out all guns blazing as he smashed a 38-ball 90 and together with Josh Inglis (36 off 32) stitched up an opening stand of 135 before Nicholas Pooran put the finishing touches, clobbering four consecutive sixes in the 17th over, off Anshul Kamboj, to take LSG across the finish line and dent CSK's play-off hopes.

The five-time champions have now lost three of five matches, derailing their chances for a spot in the top four. With 12 points from 12 games, CSK are now in the 6th spot in the points table.

CSK's mind-boggling move

IMAGE: Akeal Hosein has taken 7 wickets in 6 matches while being economical in all his outings in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

At the toss, when Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that Akeal Hosein was replaced by Gurjapneet Singh in the Playing XI, CSK scored an own goal even before the start of the match.

On a surface that offers assistance to spinners, CSK's ploy to Hosein out of the must-win game was mind-boggling to say the least.

The left-arm spinner has been a proven performer this season. The all-rounder has knack of making early inroads, leaving oppoisitions in a tangle in as early as the Powerplay overs.

This season, the Trinidadian has picked 7 wickets from 6 matches with an economy of 7.4 and a best of 4 for 17 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

Of the 6 matches that the 32 year old has played, CSK has won 5 of them and in the 6 games he hasn't played, CSK have lost five.

Hosein's main weapon in his arsenal is the ball that turns into the right hander but this season he has used the arm ball that spins away from the right hander to good effect, reflective of his impressive economy.

Hosein may not get three wickets every match, but he can adapt and by his own assessement, bowling to his plan gives him contentment.

Hosein's other mantra is being brave. Bowling in Powerplays demands it. He said after the match against Delhi Capitals on May 5 after a measly spell of 1 for 15 in his 3 overs that his mindset is to get the fear factor out of the game when bowling in the Powerplays.

On Friday, CSK pushed themselves on the backfoot by keeping a proven performer out of the Playing XI. Even though was on the Impact Subs list, he never came off the bench and it proved a costly move.

The first six overs were bowled by Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson and Anshul Kamboj, all of whom were taken to the cleaners as Marsh and Inglis clobbered 86 runs to all but bury the contest.

Samson's low scores = CSK's poor show?

IMAGE: Sanju Samson was dismissed for a run-a-ball 20. Photograph: Reuters

Sanju Samson is another player who has been pivotal to CSK's fortunes this season.

CSK has been on the right side of the result whenever the 30 year old has made the most of his starts.

There has been a theory that when Samson scores above 30, CSK have won the contest.

Let's put that theory to test.

SANJU SAMSON'S SCORES IN IPL 2026 RUNS SCORED OPPONENT CSK RESULT 6 Vs RR (Mar 30) CSK LOST BY 8 WKTS 7 Vs PBKS (April 3) CSK LOST BY 5 WKTS 9 Vs RCB (April 5) CSK LOST BY 43 RUNS 115 Not Out Vs DC (April 11) CSK WON BY 23 RUNS 48 Vs KKR (April 14) CSK WON BY 32 RUNS 7 Vs SRH (April 18) CSK LOST BY 10 RUNS 101 Not Out Vs MI (April 23) CSK WON BY 103 RUNS 11 Vs GT (April 26) CSK LOST BY 8 WKTS 5 Vs MI (May 2) CSK WON BY 8 WKTS 87 Not Out Vs DC (May 5) CSK WON BY 8 WKTS 28 Vs LSG (May 10) CSK WON BY 5 WKTS 20 Vs LSG (May 15) CSK LOST BY 7 WKTS

The above table proves that whenever Samson has scored heavily or contributed well, being chasing or setting a total, CSK have done well. In contrast, when he has failed to fire, so has the team.

This dependency on Samson has left their playoff chances exposed.

How do CSK's playoff chances look?

IMAGE: Spencer Johnson celebrates Abdul Samad's wicket, but it was too little too late. Photograph: BCCI

With 12 points from 12 games and a net run rate of +0.027, CSK have put themselves in a do or die position. 18 points guarantee a play-offs spot but it looks bleak for Ruturaj Gaikwad's side.

They have two tough encounters awaiting them, one against Sunrisers Hyderabad (Monday, May 18) and the next versus Gujarat Titans (May 21). Both are must-win games for CSK. But with both SRH and GT in form, Chennai have to bring out their A Game if they are to make it to the top four.

CSK will want to win both games and finish on 16 points but NRR will come into play. Finishing on 14 would mean CSK's fate will rest on the results of the five other teams.

They will want to steer their own ship and for that, Captain Gaikwad will have to step up.

Gaikwad's captaincy woes

On Friday, his captaincy left a lot to be desired. While Marsh was going hammer and tongs against the pacers in the Powerplays, he did not bring in the slower bowlers to counter Marsh's assault. He failed to read the situation and adapt. Hosein's absence was telling in this scenario.

CSK's total wasn't massive but it was defendable if early breakthroughs were provided. But the bowlers were giving Marsh freebies, bowling to his strength -- on the pads, bowling in his arc to swing his arms, bowling short and wide balls calling to be smacked.

They allowed Marsh, whose innings saw 9 fours and 7 sixes, to bat without fear before Pooran finished it off with four sixes in a row off Anshul Kamboj who conceded 8 sixes -- the joint most along with Yash Dayal for GT in 2023.

CSK must win their last two matches by a big margin, especially with Rajasthan Royals and SRH in contention.

For that, along with the players, the management will have to step up and field the best XIs.