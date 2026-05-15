IPL 2026, LSG vs CSK: Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube propel CSK to fighting total vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings recovered from an early batting collapse to post a competitive total of 187 against Lucknow Super Giants, led by Kartik Sharma's resilient innings in their IPL 2026 match.

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

IMAGE: Kartik Sharma of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Chennai Super Kings recovered from an early batting collapse to post a competitive total of 187 against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match.

Kartik Sharma's resilient innings of 71 runs was crucial in stabilising the CSK innings after the top order struggled against LSG's pace attack.

Akash Singh's impressive bowling spell caused early trouble for CSK, taking three key wickets with his accurate hard-length deliveries.

The partnership between Kartik Sharma and Dewald Brevis added valuable runs for the fourth wicket, helping CSK regain momentum.

Shivam Dube's late hitting cameo in the final over boosted CSK's total, potentially posing a challenge for the LSG batters on a two-paced track.

After their top-order stumbled against Lucknow Super Giants bowlers' hard length strategy, Chennai Super Kings recovered through Kartik Sharma's prudent 71 to post a healthy 187 for five in their IPL match in Lucknow on Friday.

Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis Stabilise CSK

Kartik and Dewald Brevis (25) added 70 runs for the fourth wicket as CSK slipped out of a tight 52 for three after 7.2 overs.

IMAGE: Akash Singh celebrates taking the wicket of Sanju Samson. Photograph: Reuters

Kartik has an obvious discomfort against deliveries that raise around his chin but he showed gumption to stay there and overcome the little chink.

On this night, the right-hander started off with freeing his arms against spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, smoking him for a six, and later for a maximum and two fours in a row.

It's his forte, bashing slow bowlers. At that stage, his strike-rate against LSG pacers were 84, while runs came at 140 against the lone spinner in Ahmed.

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis in action. Photograph: Reuters

But soon the 20-year-old found a way to score off pacers too and he tore into Prince Yadav, smashing him for two successive sixes.

Brevis, at the other end, gave him good support, milking a six each off Akash Singh and Ahmed.

Kartik soon reached his fifty in some style, clobbering Mohammed Shami for six to reach the mark in 35 balls.

But the veteran India pacer had a crumb of consolation as a sharp bumper caught Brevis off guard, whose pull ended in the hands of Akash.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hit three boundaries in his run-a-ball 20. Photograph: Reuters

Akash Singh Runs Through CSK Top-Order

Kartik too did not last long as he, ironically, fell to spinner Ahmed, lifting him straight to Aiden Markram at long on. He had consumed 42 balls by then.

Before Kartik showcased his heartening maturity, left-arm pacer Akash (3/26) had CSK in a tangle.

The strapping quick used the hard length to a nicety to get rid of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel.

IMAGE: Akash Singh celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

Akash does not have blistering pace like his teammate Mayank Yadav, who often cranked up north of 140 kmph.

But Akash, who bowled four overs on the trot, relied on an exemplary line that denied CSK top-order batters the necessary space to unfurl their big shots.

It was evident in Samson's dismissal, who tried to pull an above waist ball from Akash but there was not enough room for a free swing of his arms.

The shot ended in a tame catch to Mukul Choudhary near the square leg ropes.

Shivam Dube's Late Hitting

IMAGE: Shivam Dube added the finishing touches to the CSK innings, smashing a 16-ball 32 studded with three boundaries and two sixes. Photograph: BCCI

But CSK found a timely saviour in Kartik and later in the big-hitting Shivam Dube (32, 16b) and this total could pose some trouble to LSG batters in a slightly two-paced track.

The final over by Prince was taken for 23 runs, thanks to Dube's beefy shots.

Key Statistics:

• Each of Dewald Brevis' three dismissals to seam in IPL 2026 have come off short balls.

Most outfield catches for LSG

• 21: Nicholas Pooran

• 20: Deepak Hooda

• 20: Ravi Bishnoi

• 19: Ayush Badoni

• 18: Krunal Pandya

Next Match:

May 16, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.