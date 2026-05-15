IPL 2026: Overseas pacers key reason behind Punjab Kings' struggles, says Chawla

'The bowling has become a major concern, especially with their overseas fast bowlers struggling for form and consistency.'

IMAGE: South African pacer Marco Jansen has been a pale shadow of his usual self in IPL 2026, managing just 7 wickets in 12 games at a poor economy of 10.38. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Piyush Chawla blamed Punjab Kings’ overseas pacers for the team’s losing streak.

Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett conceded heavily against Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings must win their final two matches to keep playoff hopes alive.

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla has blamed Punjab Kings’ struggling overseas fast bowlers for the team’s poor run in IPL 2026. Punjab suffered their fifth straight defeat after losing to Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 14, 2026, jeopardising their playoff chances.

Punjab had started the season strongly with six consecutive wins but have now slipped into a difficult position with 13 points from 12 matches. The team needs victories in its remaining two games to stay in the playoff race.

Chawla points to overseas pacers

Speaking after the match, Chawla said Punjab’s biggest concern was bowling, especially the form of overseas pacers Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett. Both bowlers leaked runs against Mumbai Indians, with Jansen returning figures of 1/55 and Bartlett conceding 55 runs without taking a wicket.

"Punjab Kings are now under tremendous pressure because they've reached a stage where they must win their remaining games to stay alive in the tournament, Chawla said.

"Considering the kind of start they had to the season, very few would have expected them to be in this position. The bowling has become a major concern, especially with their overseas fast bowlers struggling for form and consistency."

Chawla said Jansen has not looked at his best this season, while Bartlett has struggled after his opening spell with the new ball. He added that it becomes difficult to defend big totals when overseas pacers fail to control runs in the middle and death overs.

"Marco Jansen hasn't looked at his best, while Xavier Bartlett has found it difficult once the new-ball spell is over. When your premier overseas pacers concede heavily across their combined spells, it becomes extremely difficult to control a 200-plus chase," Chawla added.

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Bowling struggles hurt Punjab

Former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher also said Punjab needed to reset mentally after a string of close defeats. He felt the team should stop focusing too much on qualification scenarios and instead play with a fearless approach in the remaining matches.

"Punjab Kings have found themselves in a difficult position after a series of close defeats, especially considering the strong start they had to the season. Sometimes, constantly thinking about the top four and qualification scenarios can add extra pressure, and perhaps stepping away from that mindset could actually help them. If they approach the remaining games with a more fearless attitude and feel like they have nothing to lose, it might free them up mentally," Boucher said.

"The IPL is a tournament where momentum can shift very quickly, just as teams can build winning streaks, losing streaks can also take hold through small moments and missed opportunities. Punjab Kings now need to reset mentally and focus purely on playing their best cricket in the matches ahead," he added.