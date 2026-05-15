IPL 2026: How Punjab Kings' Dream Run Turned Into A Nightmare

Punjab Kings continued a dramatic collapse after starting IPL 2026 with six straight wins and sitting atop the points table.

IMAGE: Once the table toppers, Punjab Kings have dropped down to the fourth spot with 13 points from 12 games and are staring at an early exit from IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Punjab Kings suffered a fifth straight defeat after losing to Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala.

Poor fielding, inconsistent bowling and out-of-form middle-order batters have triggered PBKS' sharp decline.

Punjab still remain in playoff contention but must win their last two matches to stay in control.

Last year's runners-up Punjab Kings are in danger of turning a dream IPL season into a familiar disaster.

What began as a dominant march towards the playoffs has now spiralled into a full-blown crisis after a fifth consecutive defeat, this time against Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

From unbeaten table-toppers to a side scrambling to hold on to a playoff place, Punjab's dramatic fall has exposed deep cracks in both planning and execution. With 13 points from 11 games, they have slipped to fourth place and now face a nervous finish to the league stage.

Toothless Bowling, Awful Fielding

The warning signs had been there for weeks. Punjab's explosive batting line-up had papered over glaring weaknesses in bowling and fielding during the first half of the tournament, when they won six matches in a row and looked like genuine title contenders. But once the momentum shifted, the flaws became impossible to hide.

Fielding has emerged as Punjab's biggest headache. Dropped catches have repeatedly cost them crucial moments and valuable points. In the last two matches alone, Punjab spilled five catches. Against Delhi Capitals earlier this week, they dropped Axar Patel, who went on to score a match-turning half-century.

Shashank, Wadhera's Horrible Show

IMAGE: Shashank Singh managed just 76 runs in 10 games at an average of 15.20 and a strike rate of 176.74. Photograph: Mihir Singh/Reuters

The culprits have largely been middle-order batters Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera, whose struggles with the bat have been matched by poor work in the field. Wadhera leads the unwanted list with seven dropped catches this season, while Shashank has six to his name.

For Punjab, the bigger concern is that both of them have not justified their continued selection. Shashank, signed for Rs 5.5 crore (Rs 55 million), has endured a miserable campaign. Across eight innings, his highest score remains an unbeaten 19, while his recent returns read 4, 14 not out, 16 not out, 17, 4, 0 and 2. Wadhera's numbers are no better, with scores of 3, 14, 13, 25 and 0 across his appearances.

Baffling Selection Calls

The persistence with out-of-form players has also raised questions over team management decisions. While Punjab continued to back struggling names, players like Vishnu Vinod barely got opportunities despite showing intent with an unbeaten 15 off eight balls against Mumbai.

Captain Shreyas Iyer has failed to deliver in pressure matches despite scoring five half-centuries this season. His campaign has swung between brilliance and disappointment. Scores of 69 not out, 66, 71 not out and 59 not out highlighted his class, but crucial failures in key games have hurt the side badly.

Chop and Change Approach

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh has had an ordinary season so far, scalping 13 wickets from 12 games at a dismal economy of 9.69. Photograph: Mihir Singh/Reuters

The bowling attack has been equally inconsistent. Punjab failed to defend 223 against Rajasthan Royals at Mullanpur, conceded heavily against Sunrisers Hyderabad and allowed Delhi Capitals to chase 210 in Dharamsala.

Against Mumbai Indians, Punjab recovered from a middle-order collapse to post 200, only to see the target overhauled in 19.1 overs thanks to an unbeaten 75 from Tilak Varma.

Punjab's pace attack, led by Arshdeep Singh, currently has the worst economy rate among the 10 teams. Arshdeep himself has conceded more than 10 runs per over in most of his 12 appearances this season.

The constant chopping and changing in the pace department has only added to the confusion. Xavier Bartlett and Arshdeep had formed a solid new-ball pair earlier in the tournament, but the arrival of Lockie Ferguson unsettled the balance.

Inexplicably, Punjab fielded three left-arm pacers against Delhi Capitals by including Ben Dwarshuis, a move that backfired badly as they lost the match by 3 wickets despite setting a formidable target of 211.

Off-field Issues

Off the field, Punjab have found themselves battling distractions. Reports questioning discipline within the camp forced Co-Owner Preity Zinta to deny rumours surrounding the players and team culture. Viral videos and fitness debates have only intensified scrutiny around the franchise during its slump.

Punjab's Playoff Hopes Hang by a Thread

Punjab still can qualify for the playoffs, but their destiny is not entirely in their hands. They should win their remaining matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 17) and Lucknow Super Giants (May 23) and hope other results fall in their favour to make the top four.

Unless Punjab fix their catching, settle their bowling plans and make braver selection calls, another promising season may once again end in disappointment.