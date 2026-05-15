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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Tense Preity Zinta-Ponting Chat Sparks PBKS Concern

IPL 2026: Tense Preity Zinta-Ponting Chat Sparks PBKS Concern

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 09:54 IST

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A visibly tense conversation between Preity Zinta and Ricky Ponting after Punjab Kings' latest defeat has raised concerns about the team's performance and mounting pressure in the IPL season.

Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Punjab Kings have suffered five consecutive losses, impacting its playoff chances. Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta FC/X

Key Points

  • Preity Zinta and Ricky Ponting were seen in a tense conversation after Punjab Kings' defeat at Dharamsala on Thursday, May 14, 2026.
  • PBKS' momentum has faded after a promising start to the IPL 2026 season.
  • Mounting pressure is evident within the Punjab Kings franchise.
 

Z

Punjab Kings' slide continued with another defeat to Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 14, 2026, but it was the post-match moment between Co-Owner Preity Zinta and Head Coach Ricky Ponting that truly captured the mood around the franchise.

As the cameras zoomed in after the match, Zinta was seen in a tense conversation with Ponting, both wearing visibly serious expressions. Ponting, usually animated and energetic on the sidelines, appeared unusually subdued.

Punjab Kings' Fading Momentum

Preity Zinta

Just weeks ago, the atmosphere around the team had been full of belief. Punjab had raced to 13 points with six wins and looked like one of the most balanced sides in the competition. But five straight losses have completely changed the picture, leaving the team under pressure at the business end of the season.

For a franchise that had finally seemed to be moving in the right direction under Ponting and Shreyas Iyer's leadership, the images of a concerned Zinta and a downcast Ponting told their own story -- one of mounting pressure, fading momentum and a season threatening to slip away.

REDIFF CRICKET

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