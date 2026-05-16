IPL 2026, LSG vs CSK: Gaikwad rues poor bowling but upbeat about CSK's playoff chances

Chennai Super Kings face a must-win situation in their remaining IPL games after a disappointing loss to Lucknow Super Giants, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

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IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis of Lucknow Super Giants took the game away from Chennai Super Kings with an opening stand of 135. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Chennai Super Kings suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their recent IPL match.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged his team's bowling performance was below par and needs improvement.

Chennai Super Kings now face a must-win situation in their remaining IPL league games to secure a playoff spot.

Lucknow Super Giants' victory, fuelled by Mitchell Marsh's innings, has significantly impacted CSK's playoff chances.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said that overthinking and too many thought processes had hurt the side at crucial moments.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted that his bowlers failed to live up to expectations in the team's seven-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match in Lucknow on Friday, and said the five-time winners will address the shortcomings ahead of their remaining two league games.

CSK, with 12 points from 12 matches, now find themselves in a must-win situation in their remaining league games. They will also have to rely on other results going their way to keep their playoff hopes alive.

LSG, despite being out of contention, dealt a massive blow to CSK's campaign, thanks to Mitchell Marsh's explosive innings.

Gaikwad Acknowledges Bowling Shortcomings

"Bowling had an off-day today," said Gaikwad, adding, "the first challenge is getting to Chennai and make sure we improve on the areas we need to improve, and then adapt and assess the conditions (in the remaining to league games)."

The CSK skipper, however, appeared unfazed by the setback to their playoff hopes, saying the task was still manageable.

"It is simple (playoff hopes), nothing complicated. Nothing to worry about, just ensure we have a good day and hope that we turn things around."

Assessing the Match Conditions

Gaikwad added that a total of around 190 was competitive, especially with the pitch offering assistance to the pace bowlers, but credited the LSG batters for the aggressive manner in which they approached the chase.

"There was a bit of something for the fast bowlers. Found it difficult to hit it off a hard length. We were looking at 160-170, and got 180. Nothing much better we could have done from a batting point of view.

"They (LSG) batted well and played some extraordinary shots. We were looking (to bowl the short ball) but (Josh) Inglis played differently in the last game, and Marsh plays the short ball well, so we were trying to hit a hard length.

"We missed on execution but they played extraordinary shots. Sometimes the opposition can play good cricket than you, and you have to accept it," he added.

Pant Proud of LSG's Effort

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said despite their playoff hopes being dashed, his team had still been "amazing", adding that overthinking and having too many thought processes had hurt the side at crucial moments.

"It feels good (to win). Getting a win definitely feels good. The things we talk about, of having a lot to play for, regardless of how the season ends, we take a lot of pride (in playing like this)," said Pant.

"Four fast bowlers, it has been working for us. The team we have, I am going to say it again, is so amazing. The only thing that can harm us is having too many thought-process."

Pant, who did not bat at his usual No. 4 position, said the decision was taken to give opportunities to players who had not featured much in the tournament.

"I was ready to bat (tonight). But the idea came in on why not to try players who have not played much. Still wanted to be out there but sometimes, you have to respect some things," added Pant.