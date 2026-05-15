'Tremendous Belief': Virat Kohli Decodes Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Success In IPL 2026

Virat Kohli applauds Bhuvneshwar Kumar's remarkable comeback in IPL 2026, attributing his success to technical skills and unwavering consistency in his bowling approach.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli praised Bhuvneshwar Kumar's resurgence in IPL 2025, citing his technical abilities and consistency.

Bhuvneshwar is the top wicket-taker in IPL 2026, with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.55.

Kohli highlighted Bhuvneshwar's focus on hitting a consistent length, making it difficult for batters to score.

Bhuvneshwar is the first pacer to reach 200 IPL wickets.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's talisman Virat Kohli hailed veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's resurgence during IPL 2026, lauding the veteran's "uncomplicated consistency backed with tremendous belief".

In a tournament which has for so long seen batters stealing the spotlight with record-breaking fifties, centuries, sixes and scoring rates, Bhuvneshwar's swing bowling has left them puzzled. In 12 matches so far, Bhuvneshwar has taken 22 wickets at an average of 16.13 and an economy rate of 7.55, with best figures of 4/23.

His bowling is a massive reason why RCB are rated as one of the favourites to successfully defend their title.

However, this road to IPL resurgence has not been very simple for Bhuvneshwar as he has dealt with injuries and forces of time and age, that have not only left him out of Team India scene, but also led to him not being the same bowler he was in his prime with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2010s.

But despite that, Bhuvneshwar's discipline, consistency and repetition of processes that he has trusted for so long, has led to a flood of wickets for the 'Swing King'.

'It is simple stuff. It is repetition'

Speaking on Bhuvneshwar's success in the RCB Podcast teaser on his X handle, Virat said that having technical abilities can help one adjust, especially through a tough phase and eventually achieve success.

"When you have technical abilities in place, you can always adjust. And especially when you are going through a tough phase, it is easier for the guys who have technical foundation to adjust and find a way to score or find a way to get wickets. What is Bhuvi doing? He is not bowling banana in-swing, banana out-swingers," he said.

"He is bowling at a length that is telling the guys, "I am good enough to hit this length every time. It is the most difficult length to hit and I am just gonna keep hitting this length. Are you good enough to take me on or not?"

"It is simple stuff. It is repetition, it is execution, it is uncomplicated consistency backed with tremendous belief. That is all he is doing and look at the results. He's got six 3-wicket hauls in 11 games. That's crazy. He is not even going at eights (in economy rate) this season," he added.

Bhuvneshwar First Pacer To Take 200 IPL Wickets

Bhuvneshwar's success has witnessed him become the first pacer to reach 200 IPL wickets during this season, having taken 220 wickets in 202 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.68, with three four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.

With two group games and play-offs yet to come, he has a good chance of overtaking spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's all-time high tally of 230 wickets.

RCB is currently of IPL 2026 standings with eight wins and four losses, with 16 points.