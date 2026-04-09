IPL 2026: Rashid Khan's Spin Magic in Thriller!

Rashid Khan was at the top of his game in a match where even a small lapse could have proved costly.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan's 3/17 proved crucial as Gujarat Titans edged past Delhi Capitals by just one run in the Indian Premier League in Delhi on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rashid Khan took 3/17 in a high-scoring, last-ball thriller.

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 1 run.

Rashid Khan's spell marked a strong comeback after two difficult IPL seasons.

Elite Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan delivered a match-winning spell to guide Gujarat Titans to a thrilling one run victory over the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League in Delhi on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

In a high-scoring contest that went down to the final ball, Rashid returned figures of 3 for 17, turning the game in Titans' favour just when Delhi looked set to chase down the target.

His spell proved decisive in a match dominated by batters, underlining his value as a proven match-winner. Also, the performance marked a strong comeback for Rashid, who had been struggling for form in recent months.

Rashid's redemption after tough seasons

Known for his consistency over the years, the wily customer had endured a lean phase, raising questions about his effectiveness. However, his latest outing served as a timely reminder that class remains permanent.

Rashid was clearly driven by a desire for redemption after two underwhelming seasons with the ball for Gujarat.

Last year, he managed just nine wickets from 15 matches, conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.35 -- the poorest return of his nine-season IPL career.

It was a rare dip for a bowler widely regarded as one of the league’s most reliable performers.

Adding to the pressure was the rise of left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, who emerged as Gujarat's standout bowler last season. Kishore claimed 19 wickets and often outperformed Rashid, shifting the spotlight away from the wizard.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates Axar Patel's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Against Delhi, however, Rashid reclaimed centre stage, reposing the faith the Titans management has put on him.

Bowling with control and variation, he broke key partnerships and applied the brakes during crucial moments of the chase.

Introduced in the fifth over, Rashid conceded just four runs in his first over as he restricted scoring areas with deception and precision.

In the 10th over, his ability to deliver under pressure once again came to the fore, scalping two wickets in consecutive balls.

DC were 101/1 in 9.4 overs when Rashid sent back Nitish Rana and the in-form Sameer Rizvi to derail the run chase of 211. Rizvi, who announced himself in the IPL with a six off his first ball against Rashid in 2024 for Chennai Super Kings, was in red-hot form, smashing a 51-ball 90 and an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls in the first two matches this season.

How Rashid outwitted batters

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates bowling Sameer Rizvi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Both Rana and Rizvi were deceived by the skidding googly, the deadliest weapon in his armoury. Rana failed to spot the wrong 'un and went hard but ended up mistiming it towards long-off.

Rizvi, on the other hand, got one which spun back into him. The youngster attempted to play it away from his body but the ball sneaked through the gap between his bat and pad and knocked down his stumps.

Rashid returned to bowl the 14th over and with the final delivery of his spell he got rid of DC Skipper Axar Patel with another wrong 'un that gripped and spun away, inducing a mishit from Axar.

Rashid was at the top of his game in a match where even a small lapse could have proved costly.

While Rashid maintained a stunning economy of 4.25, the second best economy among GT bowlers was Kagiso Rabada's 8.00

Of the 12 bowlers employed by both teams, only four, including Rashid, could keep it under 10.

Rashid's return to form augurs well for Titans

The narrow win highlighted both Gujarat's resilience and Rashid's enduring impact.

At a time when doubts had begun to surface, the leg-spinner responded in the best possible manner -- with a performance that combined skill, composure, and experience.

For Titans, Rashid's return to form could prove vital as the tournament progresses.

For the bowler himself, this performance could well be his road to redemption, and for others a reminder that even after a dip, champions find a way to bounce back.