IPL 2026: Dhoni Return Delayed Again? CSK CEO Breaks Silence

MS Dhoni's calf injury continues to sideline him from IPL 2026, leaving Chennai Super Kings to navigate the season without their captain's leadership and on-field prowess.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni's leadership and experience are missed. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points MS Dhoni's return to IPL 2026 is delayed due to a calf injury, impacting Chennai Super Kings' performance.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirms Dhoni is undergoing rehab with no set timeline for his comeback.

Dhoni's absence is affecting CSK's performance, with the team struggling in key matches and experiencing a negative net run rate.

Chennai Super Kings will have to carry on without Mahendra Singh Dhoni for a little longer, with the franchise confirming that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is still recovering from a calf injury and will miss another game in IPL 2026.

Dhoni, who hasn’t featured at all this season so far, will also be absent for CSK’s upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals on April 11. Fans had begun to hope for a quick return after clips of him batting in the nets made the rounds online, but for now, a comeback isn’t on the cards.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan addressed the situation in a chat with Cricbuzz, making it clear there’s no set timeline yet. 'MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We can't say how much time,' he said.

Impact of Dhoni's Absence on CSK

In Dhoni’s absence, CSK have looked a bit lost at times. His influence goes far beyond just runs or dismissals -- he’s been the calm head in tense moments and a guiding force for the team over the years.

The impact is already showing. He missed key matches, including the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5, after which CSK slipped to the bottom of the table.