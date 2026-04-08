Sooryavanshi showed no nerves against high-profile Mumbai Indians bowling: Chawla

'When a batter takes on bowlers of that calibre and delivers an innings like Vaibhav Suryavanshi did, it naturally stands out and gets people talking.'

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put on 80 runs in quick time, setting up a big total in a shortened match. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Piyush Chawla praised Rajasthan Royals’ opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in an 11-overs-a-side match.

Jaiswal (77 not out) and Sooryavanshi (39) shared a match-winning 80-run stand in just five overs.

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla has heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals' openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following the team’s 27-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahat on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

In a contest shortened to 11 overs per side due to rain, the Royals' opening pair dismantled the Mumbai attack, forging a blistering 80-run partnership off just 30 deliveries.

Jaiswal led the charge with an unbeaten 77 from 32 balls, laced with 10 boundaries and four sixes. His teenage partner, 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, provided the early spark with a quickfire 39 off 14 balls, propelling Rajasthan to a formidable total of 150/3.

Speaking on Star Sports, Chawla said Jaiswal looked confident from the beginning and controlled the innings. He said the left-hander set the tone early and made a big impact in the shortened game.

"Sometimes a player simply enjoys batting against a particular opposition, and that confidence shows. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked assured from the moment he came in and set the tone from the very first over. The way he took charge of the innings was impressive. Scoring 77 runs in an 11-over game highlights the kind of impact he can have," Chawla said.

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Teen sensation defies world-class attack

Chawla was equally impressed by young Sooryavanshi’s composure. The 15-year-old showed no nerves against a high-profile Mumbai bowling unit featuring veterans Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Chawla remarked that delivering such an innings against world-class opposition is what truly makes a young player stand out.

"Performing against the Mumbai Indians is always special because of the quality of their bowling attack, with world-class bowlers like Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. When a batter takes on bowlers of that calibre and delivers an innings like Vaibhav Suryavanshi did, it naturally stands out and gets people talking," Chawla added.

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Bowlers seal the victory



Faced with a steep target of 151 in 11 overs, Mumbai Indians struggled to find momentum against a disciplined Rajasthan attack. Despite Mumbai's deep batting lineup, the Royals’ bowlers maintained pressure throughout the second innings to secure the win.

Nandre Burger and Sandeep Sharma led the defense with two wickets apiece, while Ravi Bishnoi and Jofra Archer provided crucial breakthroughs. The combined effort restricted Mumbai to 123/9, sealing a comfortable win for the 2008 champions in the rain-affected encounter.

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