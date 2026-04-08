Find Out When Cameron Green Can Bowl in IPL 2026

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is poised to make his highly anticipated bowling return for the Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants, offering a potential solution to the team's injury woes.

IMAGE: Cameron Green's return to bowling is anticipated to provide a much-needed boost to KKR's bowling attack. Photograph: KKR/X

Key Points Cameron Green is expected to return to bowling for Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Green, who was acquired for a significant sum, has been playing as a specialist batter due to a lower-back injury.

Cricket Australia had previously stated that Green would abstain from bowling to manage his injury and rebuild his bowling loads.

KKR's bowling department has been affected by injuries to key players like Matheesha Pathirana, Harshit Rana, and Akash Deep.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is finally set to make his bowling return for Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday, according to reports.

Green, who became the most expensive foreign player in the IPL auction when KKR snapped him up for Rs 25.20 crore, has so far only featured as a batter in the opening matches. But fans and teammates will be hoping to see the all-rounder back in his element with the ball.

Earlier, Cricket Australia had clarified that Green would start the season as a specialist batter. "Cameron has a lower-back injury, which is being managed, but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period. Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to returning in around 10-12 days' time," the statement read after KKR’s opener against Mumbai Indians on March 30.

Now, more than ten days later, with KKR gearing up for their 15th match against LSG, Green appears ready to roll his arm over once again, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Green's Performance and KKR's Bowling Woes

His batting, however, has struggled. Across three innings, he’s managed just 24 runs—18 in the opener against Mumbai Indians and single-digit scores of two and four in the next two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

KKR’s bowling department has also been hit hard, with Matheesha Pathirana, Harshit Rana, and Akash Deep sidelined by injuries.

Green’s return to bowling could be a much-needed boost for the team.