IPL 2026: Gill reveals how Miller's miss sealed Gujarat Titans' win

Shubman Gill credits a missed single and strategic bowling for Gujarat Titans' thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting IPL encounter.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' skipper celebrates with his team-mates. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill believed Gujarat Titans had a chance to win after David Miller refused a single in the final over.

Gujarat Titans secured their first win of the season by one run against Delhi Capitals.

Gill felt that using a slower delivery for the final ball was the right choice given the nature of the pitch.

Gill considered the total of 210 to be above par on the Kotla track, giving them a good chance to win if they bowled well.

When David Miller refused a single off Prasidh Krishna's second last delivery of the 20th over which would have tied Delhi Capitals score with Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill felt that now they could win which had seemed improbable at that point.

With Prasidh's slower being missed by Miller and Jos Buttler's throw beating a diving Kuldeep Yadav, Gujarat Titans recorded their first win of the season beating Delhi Capitals by one run here on Wednesday.

Gill's Post-Match Thoughts

"Definitely, all three games we played had gone till the last over but very pleased to got over the line. (When Miller didn't take a single), I thought, we had a chance to win," Gill said after the match.

On the choice of final delivery, Gill reckoned that a bowler with the ability to bowl slower delivery was a perfect choice looking at the track.

"We decided whether to go for yorker or slower but given the wicket how it played, slower one would be difficult to hit."

Gill felt that the total of 210 on this Kotla track was a good one.

"210 on this wicket was 10-15 runs above par and if we bowl well, we can win this," he said.