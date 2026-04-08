IPL 2026, DC vs GT: Buttler, Gill, Sundar fire Gujarat Titans to 210 vs Delhi Capitals

Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, and Washington Sundar's explosive batting performances powered Gujarat Titans to a commanding total against Delhi Capitals in their latest IPL encounter.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill of celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jos Buttler's explosive half-century set the stage for Gujarat Titans' strong batting performance.

Shubman Gill anchored the innings with a well-paced half-century, capitalising on Kuldeep Yadav's bowling.

Washington Sundar provided crucial middle-order acceleration, contributing a quickfire half-century.

Lungi Ngidi was the standout bowler for Delhi Capitals, maintaining a frugal economy rate.

Jos Buttler returned to his ballistic ways with a six laden half century before captain Shubman Gill changed gears for a well made fifty, powering Gujarat Titans to 210 for four against hosts Delhi Capitals in the IPL in Delhi on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Buttler (52 off 27), who had a forgettable T20 World Cup in India, finally found the form he is known for. Besides Buttler and Gill (70 off 45), Washington Sundar (55 off 32) contributed with third fifty of the innings.

When Buttler is at his best, the former England captain hits sixes for fun and he smashed five of them at the Kotla. Four of those maximums came off medium pacer Mukesh Kumar (2/55 in 4 overs), who had an off day after starring in the previous game against Mumbai Indians.

Buttler went hard at Mukesh in the fifth over of the innings, collecting 23 runs via three hits that went all the way.

One was over fine leg after he shuffled across the stumps, the second was a massive strike that reached the top tier of the 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' and three balls later, he targetted the extra cover region.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

Buttler's onslaught helped Delhi Capitals reached 68 for one in the powerplay. He was dismissed against the run of play, off a long hop from Kuldeep Yadav.

Gill, a mere spectator when Buttler was batting, took the onus on himself to clear the ropes after Buttler's departure.

Four of his five sixes came off India teammate Kuldeep with the Titans captain using the slog sweep effectively against the wrist spinner.

Sundar's Contribution and Titans' Total

IMAGE: Washington Sundar plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Titans have been labelled as a top heavy team with middle order not being tested enough. Washington Sundar on Wednesday played his part well at number four.

The southpaw picked the mid-wicket boundary against the spinners especially Vipraj Nigam who leaked 23 runs in the 12th over.

Washington reached his half century with a six over deep square leg off T Natarajan.

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

At 161 for two in 15 overs, Titans were on course for 220 but fell short.

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals, ending with frugal figures of 24 for one in four overs.

Key Statistics

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has been a part of 11 out of 13 century stands for the Titans. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans have crossed the 200-run mark 18 times in IPL history, showcasing their explosive batting firepower.

Shubman Gill has been a part of 11 out of 13 century stands for the Titans, underlining his role as a dependable and game-changing partner.

The Titans’ 210/4 is only their second 200-plus total batting first away from home, following 209/4 vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in 2025.

Jos Buttler became the first non-Caribbean and only the fifth player overall to smash 600 sixes in T20 cricket, cementing his reputation as one of the greatest hitters.

Despite a recent dip in form, Buttler’s 25th IPL half-century came in just 24 balls, highlighting his ability to turn games around in a flash.