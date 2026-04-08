IPL 2026: 600 Sixes! Buttler Joins Elite T20 Club

England's Jos Buttler has smashed his way into the record books, becoming only the fifth player to reach 600 sixes in T20 cricket during an electrifying IPL performance for Gujarat Titans.

IMAGE: 600 T20 sixes for Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jos Buttler becomes the fifth batter to hit 600 sixes in T20 cricket, joining an elite club of power hitters.

Buttler scored a rapid 52 off 27 balls for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals in the IPL, including five sixes.

Buttler's milestone marks a return to form after a string of low scores, including a disappointing T20 World Cup.

Jos Buttler and England superstar batter became the fifth batter to join the 600 six club in T20 cricket.

The veteran English batter achieved this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, scoring 52 in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 192.59.

Now, Buttler has exactly 600 sixes in T20s with Chris Gayle (1,056 sixes), Kieron Pollard (981 sixes), Andre Russell (784 sixes) and Nicholas Pooran (712 sixes) above him, as per CricViz.

Buttler's Return to Form

This marks a return to form for Buttler, who smashes his first half-century after 16 innings. Before this, his previous fifty dated back to the SA20 season four for the Durban Super Giants (DSG) against Pretoria Capitals in January 2026.

He had a T20 World Cup to forget after this, scoring just 87 runs in eight innings at an average of 10.87, with a best score of 26.

So far in the IPL 2026, Buttler has scored 116 runs in three innings at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of over 156, with a fifty.

In 20 T20 innings this year, Buttler has made 422 runs in 19 innings at an average of 23.44 and a strike rate of 140.66, with two fifties and a best score of 97*.

Match Summary: GT vs DC

Coming to the match, DC opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After Sai Sudharsan (12) fell early, a 60-run stand between Jos Buttler (52 in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes) and Shubman Gill brought GT back into the game. Later, a 104-run stand between Gill (70 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Washington Sundar (55 in 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes) solidified GT's control within the game.

Glenn Phillips (14* in nine balls, with a four and a six) and Rahul Tewatia (1*) were unbeaten as GT posted 210/4 in 20 overs.

Mukesh Kumar (2/55) was the pick of the bowlers for DC, with Kuldeep Yadav and Lungi Ngidi getting a wicket each.