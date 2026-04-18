IPL 2026: 'Narine Can Replace Rahane As KKR Captain'

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2026 season is in crisis as the team's losing streak intensifies scrutiny on Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Coach Abhishek Nayar, prompting calls for leadership and coaching changes.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy is under scrutiny due to the team's poor performance. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points KKR are experiencing their longest losing streak in franchise history, intensifying pressure on the team.

Kris Srikkanth suggest a mid-season leadership change, potentially replacing Rahane with Sunil Narine.

Simon Doull questions Coach Abhishek Nayar's ability to manage a team environment effectively.

Kolkata Knight Riders's IPL 2026 campaign took another blow after the defeat to the Gujarat Titans, with Captain Ajinkya Rahane under scrutiny following a golden duck at the Narendra Modi stadium on Friday, April 17, 2026.

It has been a difficult start to the season for KKR, who are now stuck in their longest losing run in franchise history. They are still searching for their first win after five matches, with their only point coming from a washout against Punjab Kings.

Struggles with the bat and growing questions over decision-making have only added to the pressure.

Rahane's Captaincy Under The Microscope

Rahane's appointment as captain was already a talking point after KKR finished eighth last season. While he has chipped in with 152 runs in six innings this season, the team's continued losses have kept his leadership under the microscope.

Frustration has also spilled over online, with fans reacting strongly after Friday's dismissal and calling for changes in both leadership and overall team direction. Some even floated complete reshuffles in captaincy and coaching roles.

Currently, KKR have Abhishek Nayar as head coach, with Shane Watson serving as the assistant coach.

Calls For Leadership Rethink

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth weighed in on the situation, questioning whether a mid-season leadership rethink might be needed.

'I'll give Ajinkya Rahane one or two more chances. If nothing changes, I'll drop him as well and make Sunil Narine the captain midway through the season,' Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

'Rahane should come in to bat only if necessary; otherwise, let him focus on captaining the side. Making him captain was the wrong move in the first place. But do they have the courage to take a strong call now?'

Doubts Over Coaching Setup

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull offered a critical take on Coach Abhishek Nayar's role, suggesting his strengths may lie more in individual coaching than managing a team setup.

'Is his strength more individual coaching, rather than in a team environment?' Doull asked on Cricbuzz.

'When you look at his numbers across teams he's been in charge of, they're pretty average. From an overall coaching, head coaching point of view, the teams he's been in charge of, the numbers are pretty poor. He's had some success. First five matches, no wins, 10th at the moment, finished last in the WPL, finished last in the CPL.'

'What you find is that certain individuals in India, without naming names, go to him from a batting coaching point of view because they think he has something to offer, and he's had success from that point of view,' Doull added.

'So, he is a very good coach of individual players and can work one-on-one with them, but struggles in a team environment, whether it be the planning, the structure, or actually commanding a dressing room and commanding a team environment. Because there are a lot of other players or coaches like that. He's not the Lone Ranger, but maybe that's one of the issues.'

As pressure builds, KKR are left searching for answers -- whether the problem lies in leadership, coaching, or something deeper within the system.