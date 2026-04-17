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IPL 2026: Why Preity Zinta Is 'Grinning Ear to Ear'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 17:08 IST

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Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta exuberantly celebrated her team's dominant IPL victory over Mumbai Indians

Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Punjab Kings aren’t just winning, they’re doing it with confidence. Photograph: Preity Zinta/X

Key Points

  • Preity Zinta celebrates Punjab Kings' dominant win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.
  • Zinta praises Prabhsimran Singh and Arshdeep Singh for their key performances.
  • Punjab Kings maintain their unbeaten run in the IPL season.
  • Zinta acknowledges the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting.

Punjab Kings’ co-owner and actor Preity Zinta was all smiles after her team kept their unbeaten run alive in IPL 2026 with a dominant win over Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Even though she wasn’t at Wankhede Stadium, she was clearly following every moment. Soon after the match, she jumped onto social media, celebrating the win like any proud fan.

 

Key Players Shine in Punjab Kings' Victory

She gave a shoutout to Prabhsimran Singh and Arshdeep Singh for their performances, and appreciated the calm leadership of Shreyas Iyer along with coach Ricky Ponting.

‘Yes Yes Yessss !!!! Congratulations @PunjabKingsIPL for this win... So much maturity from @prabhsimran01 & wow @arshdeepsinghh Happy to see you shine,’ she wrote.

Zinta's Joyful Reaction to Unbeaten Streak

Preity Zinta

You could feel the joy in her words -- she said she was ‘grinning ear to ear’ and it summed up the mood perfectly as Punjab Kings cruised to a comfortable win.

Right now, Punjab Kings aren’t just winning, they’re doing it with confidence and they’re the only team still unbeaten this season.

Punjab Kings' strong start to the IPL season has raised expectations for a playoff berth. Their performance will be closely watched in upcoming matches against other top contenders. The team's success could also boost brand value and fan engagement.
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