IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans sign Connor Esterhuizen as Banton Replacement

South African wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen is set to make his IPL debut, joining the Gujarat Titans as a replacement for the injured Tom Banton.

IMAGE: Connor Esterhuizen has been signed by Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 75 lakh. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Connor Esterhuizen replaces injured Tom Banton in Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2026.

Esterhuizen recently made his international debut for South Africa against New Zealand.

Esterhuizen won two Player of the Match awards and Player of the Series in his debut series.

South African wicketkeeper batter Connor Esterhuizen has been signed by Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Englishman Tom Banton, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League owing to a finger injury.

Esterhuizen's impressive international debut

The 24-year-old Esterhuizen recently made his international debut for South Africa against New Zealand in a five-match T20I series last month.

He made an impressive start, winning two Player of the Match awards and was also named Player of the Series, helping his team clinch the series 3-2 after being 2-1 down.

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Maiden IPL stint

This will be his first stint in the IPL for Esterhuizen, who will serve as a backup wicket-keeping option for Jos Buttler. He joins the Titans at his base price of Rs 75 lakh (Rs 7.5 million).

Esterhuizen's inclusion provides Gujarat Titans with a solid backup wicketkeeping option. The IPL is a major opportunity for international players to showcase their talent and gain experience in a high-pressure environment.