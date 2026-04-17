'Namaskara!' Sprint king Bolt cheers for RCB in viral post

Usain Bolt shows support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, sharing a jersey post as the in-form side prepares to face Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Sprint legend and Olympian Usain Bolt dons the IPL 2026 RCB jersey. Photograph: Usain Bolt/X

Key Points Usain Bolt was seen wearing an RCB jersey in a social media post.

He wished Royal Challengers Bengaluru luck for IPL 2026.

Bolt’s post included a “Namaskara” greeting, delighting Indian fans.

RCB are in strong form and placed second on the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have found support in sprint legend, Usain Bolt.

The multiple Olympic champion was seen flaunting a RCB jersey on Friday.

RCB are in fine form in IPL 2026

'Namaskara! @pumacricket India sent me the fit so had to represent. Good luck to the team this season #RCBEverywhere,' Bolt tweeted alongside the picture.

This is not the first time that sprint king has backed the RCB. Back in 2021 too, Bolt had posed with the RCB jersey.

RCB, who are 2nd on the IPL 2026 points table, face off against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Saturday.