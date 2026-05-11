IPL 2026: LSG's batting inconsistency led to early exit, admits Tom Moody

Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2026 campaign ended prematurely due to batting inconsistencies, particularly in the middle order, as highlighted by Tom Moody, while Jamie Overton of CSK emphasises simple execution for his success.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant had another ordinary outing with the bat against Chennai Super Kings, scoring 15 off 12 balls. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Tom Moody blames LSG's inconsistent middle-order batting for their IPL struggles.

Rishabh Pant faced scrutiny for his performance and batting position changes.

LSG missed Wanindu Hasaranga's all-round capabilities and spin bowling.

Jamie Overton credits his success to simple execution and adapting to Indian conditions.

Overton praises CSK's environment for allowing players to express themselves freely.

Tom Moody, the global director of cricket for Lucknow Super Giants, admitted that inconsistent batting performances, particularly in the middle order, have hurt the team this season, saying the side repeatedly failed to build on strong starts and close out innings strongly.

LSG were knocked out of the playoffs after suffering their eighth loss in 11 matches. On Sunday, they went down by five wickets to Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

LSG's Batting Order Under Scrutiny

"If we look at our season from a broad lens, I think our batting has let us down, particularly our middle order. It hasn't shown the consistency that's required to have success on a consistent basis... our top order and our batting hasn't fired, so we're exposed down the back end of the innings," he said.

LSG's dismal run directly stems from tactical instability, underperforming high-profile acquisitions, and poor batting execution.

Pant has faced heavy backlash as both his leadership and personal batting form collapsed under the weight of his record-breaking Rs 27 crore price tag. Across 11 matches, Pant has managed only 251 runs at a mediocre average of 27.89 and a strike rate of 138.67. He has crossed the fifty-mark just once this season.

On scrutiny around Pant's performances, Moody said pressure was inevitable in the IPL for senior players.

"I can't speak for him to how he's feeling about the expectation. Every player, particularly profile players, has pressure coming into the IPL. It is the biggest tournament in the world. Whether it's Rishabh Pant or anyone else, if you're captain or a senior player with a decorated career, you're under pressure," he said.

Pant has floated across three different batting positions this season -- opener, No. 3 and No. 4.

Impact Of Player Absence On Team Balance

"Rishabh was keen to bat at three this year, so we afforded him that opportunity. First game he opened, that was purely a match-up. Aksar Patel, first game Delhi Capitals, we felt getting a left-hander early to derail their strategy around what they're looking to do in the power play. He got out, unfortunately run out in an unfortunate fashion. He missed that opportunity for that match-up," Moody said.

Moody, however, backed the bowling unit, saying it had largely done its job throughout the campaign.

"Bowling has been pretty good if you look over the whole season. We've generally taken wickets in the powerplay and put pressure on the opposition. We've struggled to maintain that pressure in the middle phase of the game, that's where generally the game has drifted," he said.

The former Australia all-rounder also spoke about the impact of injuries and unavailable players on the team balance, especially the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga.

"Hassaranga was a significant miss for us because he was a really important key to the puzzle of how we were trying to stack up as a side. He offered that point of difference with a mystery spinner and also depth at number eight," Moody said.

Overton's Performance And CSK's Team Environment

He added that despite a blazing start powered by Inglis, LSG failed to maximise their innings on Sunday.

"Once we got the start we got, we should have put 220-plus on the board. Losing five wickets for around 60 in the middle phase was a real blow to maximising the total," he said.

England all-rounder Jamie Overton, who was named Player of the Match, said he is not worried about individual accolades, attributing his success to sticking to the basics and focusing on execution.

"I'm just trying to keep doing the simple things really well. As long as I'm developing my cricket in the way I want to go and, especially bowling, hitting the areas and lengths I want to bowl, that's the main thing," Overton, who snapped three wickets for 36, told reporters after the match.

"Today was my day and it was nice to get a few wickets and break up that partnership. Getting Josh out and Rishabh out slowed them down quite nicely and we managed to pull it back in the middle after a really phenomenal powerplay for them," he added.

"I'm playing the game for the team to win. I'm not really worried about individual accolades or whether I bowl four overs every game. I'm more worried about what the team is doing right."

Overton played a key role in pulling CSK back into the game after Josh Inglis slammed a 33-ball 85 to provide LSG an explosive start.

The 32-year-old credited bowling coach Eric Simons for helping him improve his control and adapt to Indian conditions.

"I've done a lot of work with Eric, trying to focus on my lines. Bowling in India is very different to bowling anywhere else in the world. I feel like I've got to bowl a bit fuller and be really accurate with the line," he said.

Overton also praised CSK's environment, saying the franchise allowed players to express themselves freely.

"CSK is a phenomenal place to play. It felt like home straight away. The environment allows people to play the way they want to play," he said.

Chasing 204, young batter Urvil Patel blasted 65 off 23 balls.

The Englishman was also all praise for Urvil for his fearless approach.

"That's the way he plays, even in training. It was only a matter of time before he did it in a game. The youngsters now are fearless and take the game on from ball one," Overton said.