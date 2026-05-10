SKY Shares First Pic of Daughter, Reveals Name

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty have shared the first adorable picture of their newborn daughter, revealing her beautifully simple name: Riddhima.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav shared the first picture of Riddhima on social media. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/X

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty named their daughter Riddhima.

The couple welcomed their baby girl on May 7.

The cricketer introduced his daughter as 'our biggest blessing'.

Amid all the trendy and unusual baby names these days, Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty have gone with something beautifully simple for their baby girl -- Riddhima.

The couple reportedly welcomed their daughter on May 7. On Sunday, SKY has finally shared the first adorable glimpse of their little one on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav's Heartwarming Announcement

Posting a heartwarming picture with Devisha and their newborn, the star cricketer wrote, ‘Introducing our biggest blessing -- RIDDHIMA.’