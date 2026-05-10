IPL 2026: Poor fielding proved costly, Pant admits after CSK thrash LSG

Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling IPL match, with LSG skipper Rishabh Pant citing poor fielding as the primary reason for the loss, impacting their playoff aspirations.

IPL 2026 SCORECARD: LSG vs CSK

IMAGE: Digvesh Rathi of Lucknow Super Giants drops the catch of Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel during their IPL encounter in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Lucknow Super Giants lost to Chennai Super Kings due to poor fielding, including dropped catches.

Urvil Patel's explosive innings of 65 runs off 23 balls was crucial for Chennai Super Kings' victory.

Rishabh Pant admitted that Lucknow Super Giants fell short of their desired total despite a strong start.

Josh Inglis played a sensational knock of 85 runs for Lucknow Super Giants.

The loss significantly diminishes Lucknow Super Giants' chances of making the IPL playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant said they had enough runs on the board but poor fielding proved costly during their five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in Chennai on Sunday.

Josh Inglis played a sensational 85-run knock before CSK bowlers rallied to stop LSG at 203 for eight. CSK then rode on a swashbuckling knock from Urvil Patel (65 off 23 balls) to overhaul the target in 19.2 overs.

LSG thus suffered their eighth loss in 11 matches to end their playoff chances.

Key Moments In The CSK vs LSG Match

"It was a great game. Everything was coming up nicely. We knew we would be put under pressure in the Powerplay. When you come to Chennai, that is the kind of cricket you expect," Pant said during the post-match presentation.

"Felt there was enough on the board. Fielding standards have to be up there, too many dropped catches. Urvil played a fantastic and unbelievable knock, like Inglis did for us. The team showed character to come back."

LSG came out all guns blazing in the powerplay as Inglis launched a brutal assault on the CSK bowlers to propel the visitors to 77 for no loss after five overs before managing 203.

Pant's Assessment Of Lucknow's Performance

Pant admitted LSG fell short of the total they were aiming for.

"The way we started, we would have liked to have more. We knew 200-210 would be a good target. They got off to a flier but we knew it was getting difficult after the powerplay," he said.

On not giving the final over to Shahbaz Ahmed, Pant said the team backed experience.

"That came to mind, but it was a tough call to have. We needed to back someone. Aiden Markram has done it a lot of times. That is why we believe in every individual."

Defending 10 off six balls, Markram was smashed for two sixes by Shivam Dube.

Urvil Patel's Match-Winning Innings

Player of the match Urvil Patel said the coaches had asked him to keep things simple.

"The coaches told me to hold my shape and hit the ball well. Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) just told me that the wicket is a little low and to be ready for it. He did not say a lot, and just asked me to play the way I did," he said.