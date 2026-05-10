Record Alert: Urvil Patel Equals Fastest IPL Fifty

Urvil Patel, playing for Chennai Super Kings, matched the IPL record for the fastest fifty, reaching the milestone in just 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants.

IMAGE: Urvil Patel celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Urvil Patel equalled the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history, achieving the milestone in just 13 balls.

Patel joins Yashasvi Jaiswal in holding the record for the quickest IPL half-century.

Patel smashed three consecutive sixes off Avesh Khan and clobbered 25 runs off Digvesh Rathi's over.

Urvil Patel dedicated his record-equalling achievement to his father.

Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil Patel equalled the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history, reaching the milestone in 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai on Sunday.

Urvil Patel Matches Yashasvi Jaiswal's Record

The right-handed Urvil joined India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's in scoring the quickest fifty in the IPL. Jaiswal had set the record for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.

KL Rahul, Pat Cummins and Romario Shepherd jointly hold the record for the second fastest fifty in IPL history in terms off balls (14).

Patel's Explosive Innings Against Lucknow Super Giants

Sent in at No.3, Urvil hammered three consecutive sixes off Avesh Khan to get off a flier and went on to clobber 25 runs off Digvesh Rathi's sixth over of the innings, hitting three more maximums and a four.

He went after India pacer Mohammed Shami to hammer the bowler over his head for another huge hit over mid-wicket and completed his fifty with a single to the off-side off his 13th ball in the innings.

Dedication to His Father

The 27-year-old Urvil, who plays for Gujarat in the domestic circuit and has also represented India A, hit all of his sixes down the ground targeting the long-on and midwicket region.

After reaching the milestone, Urvil dedicated his achievement to his father. He took out a piece of paper from his pocket with the line "This is for you Papa" written on it.