IPL 2026: LSG vs CSK: Inglis storm helps LSG set CSK 204 target

Josh Inglis's explosive innings wasn't enough as Chennai Super Kings bowlers fought back to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 203/8 in their IPL encounter.

IPL 2026 SCORECARD: LSG vs CSK

IMAGE: Josh Inglis celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Josh Inglis scored a rapid 85 runs off 33 balls for Lucknow Super Giants.

Jamie Overton took crucial wickets of Inglis and Rishabh Pant, shifting momentum to CSK.

Lucknow Super Giants had a strong start, reaching 77/0 after 5 overs.

Shahbaz Ahmed contributed a valuable 43 runs for LSG.

CSK bowlers managed to restrict LSG to 203/8 after the initial onslaught.

Josh Inglis played a sensational 85-run knock before Chennai Super Kings rallied to stop Lucknow Super Giants at 203 for eight in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

A lot of credit for the CSK comeback must go to Jamie Overton (3/36), who took the big wickets of Inglis and Richabh Pant in a space of three balls, before Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with an useful 43 off 25 balls.

LSG's Powerplay Onslaught

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings players celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Marsh. Photograph: BCCI

Struggling at the bottom of the table and staring at an early exit, LSG came out all guns blazing in the powerplay as Inglis launched a brutal assault on the CSK bowlers to propel the visitors to 77 for no loss after five overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Inglis was the chief aggressor, racing to a whirlwind half-century off just 17 deliveries, while Mitchell Marsh (10) played the perfect supporting role at the other end as CSK's bowling attack struggled to contain the early onslaught.

Anshul Kamboj dismissed Marsh inside the powerplay but the assault continued unabated.

CSK's Bowling Strategy

IMAGE: Noor Ahmad celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: BCCI

Akeal Hosein endured a torrid opening over, conceding 16 runs, with Inglis immediately taking the attack to the left-arm spinner through a couple of boundaries and a six.

Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul too came under severe pressure as the Australian wicketkeeper-batter continued to find the fence with remarkable ease.

With the ball coming nicely onto the bat on a humid Chennai afternoon, LSG maintained a run-rate in excess of 15 an over, putting CSK on the back foot early in a crucial contest for both sides.

CSK were 91 for one at the end of powerplay.

Key Wickets Change the Game

IMAGE: Jamie Overton celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

However, Noor Ahmad sent back Nicholas Pooran (1) with a googly and then Jamie Overton got the massive wicket of Inglis as the batter tried play the scoop shot but got a nick for Sanju Samson to take a good catch behind the stumps.

Inglis amassed 85 in just 33 balls, with the help of six maximums and 10 fours.

LSK skipper Rishabh Pant's woeful run with the bat continued as he perished after a scratchy 12-ball 15, an Overton delivery hitting the stumps after an edge to leave the visitors at 115 for four in the 10th over.

Aiden Markram was run out by Dewald Brevis for 10 as LSG slumped to 130 for five in the beginning of the 13th over.

Shahbaz and Himmat Singh (17) then added 50 runs for the sixth wicket to help LSG go past 200.

Key Statistics:

Josh Inglis's 17-ball fifty is the fastest ever IPL half-century at Chepauk.

16 runs by Akeal Hosein is the second-most conceded by a CSK bowler in the first over of an IPL innings at Chepauk, after 18 by Deepak Chahar against KKR in 2018.

Least innings to 1000 IPL runs for a team

20 - Chris Gayle for RCB

21 - Shaun Marsh for PBKS

23 - Lendl Simmons for MI

23 - KL Rahul for PBKS

24 - Devon Conway for CSK

24 - KL Rahul for DC

24 - Mitchell Marsh for LSG

Next Match

May 11, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.