IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals need to seize key moments, says assistant coach Ian Bell

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ian Bell admits the team's IPL 2026 season has been inconsistent, highlighting the need to seize crucial moments and improve performance in their remaining matches.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals are desperate to win the remaining three games in IPL 2026 to stay in the hunt for a Playoff spot. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Delhi Capitals have struggled with consistency in IPL 2026, failing to capitalise on key moments in crucial matches.

Assistant coach Ian Bell stresses the importance of winning the remaining three games for Delhi Capitals.

Bell praises KL Rahul's improved attacking intent but notes the batting unit lacks consistent support.

Mitchell Starc's professionalism and work ethic are highlighted as a valuable influence on younger players in the Delhi Capitals squad.

Assistant coach Ian Bell admitted that Delhi Capitals lacked consistency this season and said the team failed to seize key moments "ruthlessly" enough in crucial games, an area they would look to improve in the remaining matches.

With seven losses and four wins, DC are currently at the eight spot in the point table, staring at an early exit from IPL 2026.

Delhi Capitals' Missed Opportunities

"I think it's been inconsistent," Bell said ahead of DC's clash against Punjab Kings.

"We sit here now and look at a few games where we had our opportunities, and when you play in the IPL against world-class players, you have to take those moments. We probably haven't done that ruthlessly enough."

The former England batter said Delhi still remain motivated heading into their final three league games and stressed the importance of consistency going forward.

"We've got three big games, I think, for individuals and for the franchise. It's really important that we come here now with the expectation of winning the next three games. That's really important and the focus of the team.

"We're very proud to represent DC, and the players will play everything for the badge and the fans. I think that's really important for the rest of the season.

"We want to finish as high on the table as we possibly can, and that positivity is really important. But becoming more consistent is going to be really important for the team, not just for the end of the season but moving forward as well."

KL Rahul's Attacking Intent

Bell also praised KL Rahul for adapting his game with greater attacking intent this season.

"With KL, like any good player, you're always trying to improve, wherever you are in your career. He's obviously recognised that he wanted to play with a bit more intent, and we've seen the numbers this year.

"They've been a huge step forward. But he's a class player. The way he thinks about the game, the way he trains, he's been a pleasure to be around and he's led us with the bat incredibly well."

Batting Consistency Concerns

However, Bell admitted the batting unit as a whole has lacked consistency.

"It would be nice to have more consistent performers alongside him as well. There have been days where we've scored 260, and then the following game we get bowled out for 70. You can't afford that at this level.

"I do believe in the talent in the group, but at IPL level, international level, you have to take those big moments and win them. You always have to be consistent.

"We want to give the players as much freedom as possible. We want to be an aggressive side."

Mitchell Starc's Influence

Bell also highlighted the influence of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, calling his presence invaluable for younger players in the squad.

"He's a proper professional and works extremely hard. When you watch him in the nets, he's at full tilt. It's great for the younger players to see how top players go about their business," Bell said.