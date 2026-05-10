IPL 2026, RCB vs MI: Bhuvneshwar scalps four as RCB restrict Mumbai Indians to 166

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stellar bowling performance, claiming four crucial wickets, helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru restrict Mumbai Indians to 166/7 in a thrilling IPL encounter.

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma during their IPL match in Raipur on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exceptional bowling performance restricted Mumbai Indians to a manageable total.

Tilak Varma's resilient half-century stabilised the Mumbai Indians innings after an early collapse.

Naman Dhir's aggressive batting provided crucial support to Tilak Varma in the middle overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's early three-wicket burst put Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a commanding position.

Tilak Varma scored a tenacious 57 but a splendid 4/23 from Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru restrict Mumbai Indians to a scratchy 166 for seven in their Indian Premier League match in Raipur on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Bowling Masterclass

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

On a pitch replete with cracks and uneven bounce for fast bowlers, senior Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar returned 4-0-23-4 while making the most of the conditions on offer, which included a three-wicket burst to put his side on top.

Bhuvneshwar ran through MI's top-order dismissing Ryan Rickelton (2), Rohit Sharma (22) and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0) to leave them tottering at 28 for three early on.

Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir's Partnership

IMAGE: Tilak Verma celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

But to their credit, Tilak (57 off 42 balls; 3x4s, 2x6s) and Naman Dhir (47) dug in deep for a resolute 82-run stand for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for an at-par total on a pitch which forced the batters to work hard for their runs throughout.

Tilak also had Suyash Sharma to thank for dropping a sitter when he was on nine in the sixth over, since another wicket might have completely derailed a struggling MI.

Tilak was beaten by an off-pace delivery from Rasikh Salam and a top edge flew to Suyash at midwicket, where the ball went through the fielder's hands for an embarrassing drop.

Key Moments in the Innings

IMAGE: Naman Dhir gets bowled by Rasikh Salam. Photograph: BCCI

Coming together in a perilous situation, both Tilak and Dhir showed great resolve during their fourth-wicket stand in rotating the strike and playing the ball as per merit. While he was undone by a cross-seam delivery which kept low, Dhir struck five fours and two sixes to make 47 off 32 balls.

Before it all, ace Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar put RCB in commanding position with an early burst for three wickets which was also the sixth occasion the 36-year-old has taken a three-wicket haul in this IPL.

IMAGE: Romario Shepherd celebrates the wicket of Will Jacks. Photograph: BCCI

Bhuvneshwar struck on the final ball of the opening over to remove an in-form Ryan Rickelton (2). The Protea batter went for a lofted drive but extra bounce had him hitting it in the air and straight to RCB skipper Rajat Patidar at mid-off.

Having cracked a four off Josh Hazlewood in the next, Rohit Sharma (22) sent the ball flying over the ropes twice in a row to get off the blocks.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir during their 82-run stand for the fourth wicket. Photograph: BCCI

However, the brilliance of Bhuvneshwar came to the fore again despite being hit for a four past short third in the third over. Bhuvneshwar floated a knuckle ball while taking pace off it outside off, which had Rohit reaching out for it but only to edge it behind.

Suryakumar Yadav's (0) forgettable IPL season had another failure when he too went with hard hands against one that was comparatively quicker yet probing outside off. A thick edge flew to Virat Kohli who was jubilant having completed a perfect catch to leave MI reeling.

Key Statistics:

Most wickets in the powerplay (1-6 overs) in IPL 2026

• 13: Kagiso Rabada (Economy 9.17)

• 12: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Economy 6.91)

• 9: Jofra Archer (Economy 9.36)

• 8: Mohammed Siraj (Economy 7.73)

• 7: Mohammed Shami (Economy 7.42)

• It was Bhuvneshwar Kumar's sixth three-wicket haul in IPL 2026, equals Harshal Patel (in 2021) for most 3 wicket-hauls in a season.

Next Match:

May 11, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala.