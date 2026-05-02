Rayudu decodes KL Rahul's aggressive shift after DC's record chase

Ambati Rayudu praises KL Rahul's aggressive mindset and improved strike rate in IPL 2026 as Delhi Capitals complete a record 226-run chase against Rajasthan Royals.

IMAGE: DC's KL Rahul scored a fluent 70 off 40 balls against RR on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has lauded the evolved batting approach of KL Rahul, pointing to a noticeable shift in intent and confidence during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026.

Key Points Ambati Rayudu praised KL Rahul’s improved intent and mindset in IPL 2026.

Rahul’s aggressive shot selection and confidence have stood out this season.

Rayudu highlighted Rahul’s attacking approach against Ravi Bishnoi as a key example.

Rahul is now taking on deliveries he would earlier defend, boosting his strike rate.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo Time Out after Delhi Capitals’ convincing win over Rajasthan Royals, Rayudu observed that Rahul has always had the skillset to dominate bowlers, but is now showcasing a more assertive mindset and proactive shot selection.

'He [Rahul] has always had the game. He can take on any bowler at any time; it is just his mindset. Against RR, we have seen a very, very good approach to his batting,' Rayudu said.

Rayudu also broke down Rahul’s intent against spin, particularly his approach to Ravi Bishnoi, highlighting a significant change in mindset.

'He went through a couple of shots against Ravi Bishnoi because he was sure that Bishnoi had the pace, and he could just stand in the crease and still go through with the shot. That shot was still not on, a slightly good-length or short-of-a-length ball, which he hit straight for six. That shows that the wicket was good, and also KL's confidence in his batting and a change in the way he generally bats,' the former Indian player said.

According to Rayudu, Rahul’s readiness to attack deliveries he would previously defend is driving his improved scoring rate this season.

'These are the balls that he generally does not take in, and it is a great sign that he is taking on these lengths and deliveries against spin. That is why we are seeing him play such higher strike-rates in this tournament compared to a few other seasons,' Rayudu added.

The match itself saw Delhi Capitals chase down a record 226 — their highest successful run chase in IPL history — to beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. A 110-run opening partnership between Rahul and Pathum Nissanka laid the platform before Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma sealed the win with five balls remaining.

Earlier, Riyan Parag (90) and Donovan Ferreira (47*) powered RR to 225/6, while Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets.

The win marked DC’s fourth of the season, lifting them to sixth on the points table, while RR remained fourth.

Rahul starred with a fluent 70 off 40 balls, striking six fours and five sixes. Now the leading run-scorer in the tournament, he was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.