From surgery scare to five-star show: Mohsin Khan's stunning IPL comeback

Mohsin Khan scripts a remarkable comeback in IPL 2026 with his maiden five-wicket haul against KKR, highlighting his journey from a career-threatening injury to becoming one of the league’s most effective pacers.

IMAGE: Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mohsin Khan claimed his first IPL five-wicket haul, producing career-best figures vs KKR.

Struck early with a wicket-maiden, removing Tim Seifert and later dismissed Ajinkya Rahane to dent KKR’s top order.

Remarkable comeback after a vascular aneurysm in bowling arm, which once threatened his career.

Since debut in 2022, among the most economical pacers in IPL, behind only Jasprit Bumrah.

Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan has announced his comeback with a 'five-star' showing against Kolkata Knight Riders in Lucknow on Sunday.

Playing his fouth game of IPL 2026, Mohsin recorded his best figures and his first ever five-wicket haul in IPL as he ripped into the KKR line-up.

Opening the bowling, he had Tim Seifert caught at covers off the last ball of the first over, a wicket-maiden.

He then removed Ajinkya Rahane with an off-pace delivery in his very next over -- putting LSG in the driver's seat and leaving KKR tottering at 21 for 2 after four overs.

Mohsin, who had picked four wickets in three matches before this, struck in the very first ball of his second spell. He bowled a quick short ball and Rovman Powell, looking to pull, gloved it to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Mohsin impressive with boucers, swing and variations

IMAGE: LSG's Mohsin Khan celebrates with Rishabh Pant after taking the wicket of Rovman Powell. Photograph: Mihir Singh/Reuters

He was brought back for his third spell and broke the burgeoning partnership between Cameron Green and Rinku Singh. The former went after the length ball, swung across the line and miscued, with Pant taking the catch calmly.

Mohsin's fifth scalp came two balls later when Anukul Roy flicked a full ball straight to mid-wicket.

Not only has Mohsin bowled his best spell yet, he has already bowled three wicket-maiden overs this season; among this scalps was Rajasthan Royals' wunderkind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The tall left arm pacer has impressed with his swing, pace, variations and bouncers, apart from his death bowling this season. But he's had to work hard on his fitness to be able to get where he is today.

Mohsin back in the mix with LSG support

IMAGE: Mohsin worked hard on his fitness to make an IPL comeback this year. Photograph: BCCI

The 27-year-old Sambhal native had to undergo massive rehab to regain full match fitness. He started off as a net bowler for Mumbai Indians before being bought by the franchise in 2018.

He was part of their set-up for three different seasons -- 2018, 2020 and 2021 -- but never played for them due to injury concerns. He was eventually released ahead of IPL 2022 and picked up by LSG for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

He made his debut against Gujarat Titans that season and in what was a breakout season, he took 14 wickets in 9 matches at an economy of 6 runs per over.

But a vascular aneurysm in his bowling arm nearly left him handicapped.

The artery in his bowling arm was blocked, making moving his arm or even holding a cricket ball an impossible task. Doctors warned that even a month's delay in surgery could have led to amputation.

He was sidelined completely from the 2025 IPL season, only to make a miraculous comeback this year.

According to reports, LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka funded his surgeries and waited 450 days for his return.

He even posted a note of appreciation for Mohsin after his five-wicket haul.

'Your resilience, grit, and talent are visible in every performance, Mohsin. Not just today, but every time you step onto the field after all you’ve overcome. You continue to inspire us with your brilliance,' Goenka posted on X.

India call-up in the reckoning for Mohsin

The franchise officially retained him at a salary of ₹4 crore ahead of the 2026 season and he has repaid the faith and how.

At the mid-innings break after picking his fifer, Mohsin said: 'I’m focusing on my body, just trying to stay fit and healthy and keep playing matches.'

Since his LSG debut in 2022, Mohsin is the most economical pacer after Jasprit Bumrah, with an economy of 8.2 and an average of 22.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra reckons an India call-up awaits Mohsin.

'He is one of the finest. If he continues to remain fit, in the next six months this boy will be playing for India. His skill-set, his height, his bounce, his incisiveness and his temperament to bowl in different phases, I think if Mohsin stays fit, he is ready to play for India,' the former India opener said in a video on X.