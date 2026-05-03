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IPL 2026: Hardik rues lack of momentum as MI crash to 7th loss

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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May 03, 2026 00:19 IST

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Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya concedes their IPL 2026 season never took off after a heavy defeat to Chennai Super Kings, admitting CSK outperformed them in all aspects of the game.

MI stare at early exit after losing to CSK at Chepauk on Saturday

IMAGE: MI stare at early exit after losing to CSK at Chepauk on Saturday. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • Hardik Pandya admits Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 campaign struggled to gain momentum.
  • Mumbai Indians suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, highlighting their struggles.
  • Pandya acknowledges CSK's superior performance in batting, bowling, and fielding.
  • CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad credits a strong start and effective powerplay for their successful chase.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya did not hold back, admitting their IPL 2026 campaign never really got off the ground after the five-time champions slumped to yet another heavy defeat -- an eight-wicket thrashing by Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians' Batting Woes

Mumbai Indians failed to post a challenging total, managing just 159 for 7 with Naman Dhir emerging as the lone standout batter, scoring 57. In reply, CSK chased down the target in 18.1 overs to move to eight points from nine games and keep their playoff hopes alive.

 

Mumbai Indians, though not mathematically out of contention, face a steep climb, languishing on four points after seven defeats in nine matches and sitting ninth on the table.

Pandya's Assessment of the Defeat

"Not the season," conceded Pandya after the match, as neither their batting nor bowling showed any real spark.

"They (CSK) played better, they bowled better, they fielded better and they batted better," he added.

He added that a total in the 180-190 range might have given them a better chance, admitting Chennai Super Kings were superior with both bat and ball on the day.

"(A score of) 180-190 should have been a good total. We couldn't get the momentum. It was more about playing calculative cricket. Overall, as a bowling unit, they were better and as a batting unit, we weren't better. The bowling options which we had, we went with it," he said.

Asked if his bowlers needed to be more aggressive defending a modest total, he said, "I don't know what aggressive we would have been. I think we would have had to throw some fireballs to get them out. But, yeah, it was, the bowling option which we had, we went with it and they just played smart cricket. And yeah, they were better."

Gaikwad's Perspective on CSK's Victory

Player of the Match Ruturaj Gaikwad said chasing 20-30 runs fewer made the task significantly easier for Chennai Super Kings.

"We started well, then they got momentum. We pulled it back after powerplay and were chasing 20-30 runs less. It was about getting a good start and then one of the batters had to go deep," said Gaikwad, who scored an unbeaten 67.

"Feels good to bat till the end. I was always feeling well, confident. .But in T20s you can hit good shots straight to fielders. But my team-mates and management made sure I was feeling well. I wanted to make sure to take the team to the end if I got a start," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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