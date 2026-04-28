Abhishek Sharma Overtakes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As MVP

The IPL has never been as kind to top order batters or as cruel to bowlers!

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2026 after Game 38.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma -- fearless at the top, destructive when it matters. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek Sharma (MVPI of 500) has overtaken Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (488) to top the MVPI table after week 4 of the 2026 IPL. The battle at the top between these two left-handed openers could well become the highlight of this year's IPL.

With 200 emerging as the new par score, at least in the first half of the IPL, the top 15 places of the MVPI table have all been occupied by batters (look at the table below).

9 of the top 15 are opening batters, 3/15 bat at No 3, and 3/15 bat at No. 4. The IPL has never been as kind to top order batters or as cruel to bowlers!

Even all-rounders, who can gain MVPI points in two ways, have been blown away. Only Jamie Overton (#18, MVPI of 297), Nitish Kumar Reddy (#19, 296) and Ravindra Jadeja (#25, 263) make it to the top 25.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during an IPL 2026 game. Photograph: BCCI

Recall that MVPI rewards batters who score a lot of runs very quickly, bowlers take a lot of wickets with a good economy rate, and players who participate in the most run out dismissals or take the most catches.

The PVI (last column in the table) identifies players in the top 50 that offer the best value for every US dollar they receive. Currently the players offering the best return on investment are: Sooryavanshi ($139 for every run equivalent contributed), Devdutt Padikkal ($372), Eshan Malinga ($270), Prince Yadav ($68), the injured Ayush Mhatre ($79), Sameer Rizvi ($230), Sarfaraz Khan ($216) and Harsh Dubey ($102).

Top 50 Performing Players So Far In IPL 2026 (after Match 38 ending 26.4.26)

RANK PLAYER TEAM FROM RUNS STRIKE RATE WICKETS ECONOMY RATE GAMES MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Abhishek Sharma SRH IND 380 212.3 0 12.4 8 500 1720 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR IND 357 236.4 0 - 7 488 139 3 K L Rahul DC IND 357 187.9 0 - 7 450 1673 4 Ishan Kishan SRH IND 312 198.7 0 - 8 437 1582 5 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 349 149.8 0 - 8 391 3614 6 Virat Kohli RCB IND 328 163.2 0 - 7 379 2979 7 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 287 192.6 0 - 7 378 569 8 B Sai Sudharsan GT IND 322 163.5 0 - 8 373 1400 9 Sanju Samson CSK IND 304 169.8 0 - 8 364 3038 10 Shubman Gill GT IND 330 148.6 0 - 7 363 2793 11 Jos Buttler GT ENG 270 151.7 0 - 8 360 2688 12 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 232 163.4 0 - 8 356 2416 13 Priyansh Arya PBKS IND 254 249 0 - 7 355 575 14 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 279 186 0 - 7 351 4097 15 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 238 210.6 0 - 7 331 1787 16 Anshul Kamboj CSK IND 39 130 14 8.6 8 309 6761 17 Jofra Archer RR ENG 13 92.9 13 8 8 309 2486 18 Jamie Overton CSK ENG 136 158.1 9 9.7 7 297 3103 19 Nitish Kumar Reddy SRH IND 172 167 5 10.4 8 296 1245 20 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 208 184.1 0 - 7 289 372 21 Cooper Connolly PBKS AUS 240 164.4 0 - 7 273 591 22 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 255 153.6 0 - 8 273 4051 23 Eshan Malinga SRH SA 0 - 14 9.4 8 273 270 24 Prince Yadav LSG IND 0 0 13 8.1 8 273 68 25 Ravindra Jadeja RR AUS 132 128.2 6 7 8 263 3271 26 Kagiso Rabada GT SA 35 116.7 13 9.5 8 262 2521 27 Phil Salt RCB ENG 202 168.3 0 - 6 260 2378 28 Rinku Singh KKR IND 215 141.4 0 - 8 256 3120 29 Tilak Varma MI IND 181 170.8 0 - 7 245 1756 30 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB IND 12 133.3 11 8.3 7 236 2449 31 Cameron Green KKR AUS 196 153.1 2 12.1 8 235 6589 32 Ayush Mhatre CSK IND 201 177.9 0 - 6 233 79 33 Sunil Narine KKR WI 40 125 7 6.7 7 233 3164 34 Tim David RCB AUS 183 194.7 0 18 7 222 727 35 Sameer Rizvi DC IND 209 150.4 0 - 7 222 230 36 Rishabh Pant LSG IND 189 126.8 0 - 8 221 7507 37 Sarfaraz Khan CSK IND 161 169.5 0 - 8 213 216 38 Ravi Bishnoi RR IND 0 0 11 9.5 8 211 2097 39 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR IND 209 141.2 0 - 8 208 886 40 Mitchell Marsh LSG AUS 212 133.3 0 - 8 204 1024 41 Mohsin Khan LSG IND 0 0 9 6.4 4 204 1205 42 Nitish Rana DC IND 168 168 0 13.8 4 203 1112 43 Tristan Stubbs DC SA 196 137.1 0 - 7 202 2662 44 Mohammed Shami LSG IND 31 147.6 7 8.1 8 198 3103 45 Aiden Markram LSG SA 193 144 0 12.2 8 197 624 46 Prasidh Krishna GT IND 0 - 12 10.3 7 196 2978 47 Mohammed Siraj GT IND 0 0 8 7.9 8 189 3982 48 Washington Sundar GT IND 157 148.1 1 9.9 8 187 1051 49 Naman Dhir MI IND 154 148.1 0 - 7 182 1551 50 Harsh Dubey SRH IND 13 144.4 8 8.4 6 180 102

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff