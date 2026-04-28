Abhishek Sharma Overtakes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As MVP

The IPL has never been as kind to top order batters or as cruel to bowlers!
Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2026 after Game 38.
Abhishek Sharma (MVPI of 500) has overtaken Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (488) to top the MVPI table after week 4 of the 2026 IPL. The battle at the top between these two left-handed openers could well become the highlight of this year's IPL.
With 200 emerging as the new par score, at least in the first half of the IPL, the top 15 places of the MVPI table have all been occupied by batters (look at the table below).
9 of the top 15 are opening batters, 3/15 bat at No 3, and 3/15 bat at No. 4. The IPL has never been as kind to top order batters or as cruel to bowlers!
Even all-rounders, who can gain MVPI points in two ways, have been blown away. Only Jamie Overton (#18, MVPI of 297), Nitish Kumar Reddy (#19, 296) and Ravindra Jadeja (#25, 263) make it to the top 25.
Recall that MVPI rewards batters who score a lot of runs very quickly, bowlers take a lot of wickets with a good economy rate, and players who participate in the most run out dismissals or take the most catches.
The PVI (last column in the table) identifies players in the top 50 that offer the best value for every US dollar they receive. Currently the players offering the best return on investment are: Sooryavanshi ($139 for every run equivalent contributed), Devdutt Padikkal ($372), Eshan Malinga ($270), Prince Yadav ($68), the injured Ayush Mhatre ($79), Sameer Rizvi ($230), Sarfaraz Khan ($216) and Harsh Dubey ($102).
Top 50 Performing Players So Far In IPL 2026 (after Match 38 ending 26.4.26)
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|FROM
|RUNS
|STRIKE RATE
|WICKETS
|ECONOMY RATE
|GAMES
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|IND
|380
|212.3
|0
|12.4
|8
|500
|1720
|2
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|RR
|IND
|357
|236.4
|0
|-
|7
|488
|139
|3
|K L Rahul
|DC
|IND
|357
|187.9
|0
|-
|7
|450
|1673
|4
|Ishan Kishan
|SRH
|IND
|312
|198.7
|0
|-
|8
|437
|1582
|5
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|SA
|349
|149.8
|0
|-
|8
|391
|3614
|6
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|328
|163.2
|0
|-
|7
|379
|2979
|7
|Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|287
|192.6
|0
|-
|7
|378
|569
|8
|B Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|IND
|322
|163.5
|0
|-
|8
|373
|1400
|9
|Sanju Samson
|CSK
|IND
|304
|169.8
|0
|-
|8
|364
|3038
|10
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|IND
|330
|148.6
|0
|-
|7
|363
|2793
|11
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|ENG
|270
|151.7
|0
|-
|8
|360
|2688
|12
|Dhruv Jurel
|RR
|IND
|232
|163.4
|0
|-
|8
|356
|2416
|13
|Priyansh Arya
|PBKS
|IND
|254
|249
|0
|-
|7
|355
|575
|14
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|IND
|279
|186
|0
|-
|7
|351
|4097
|15
|Rajat Patidar
|RCB
|IND
|238
|210.6
|0
|-
|7
|331
|1787
|16
|Anshul Kamboj
|CSK
|IND
|39
|130
|14
|8.6
|8
|309
|6761
|17
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|ENG
|13
|92.9
|13
|8
|8
|309
|2486
|18
|Jamie Overton
|CSK
|ENG
|136
|158.1
|9
|9.7
|7
|297
|3103
|19
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|SRH
|IND
|172
|167
|5
|10.4
|8
|296
|1245
|20
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|IND
|208
|184.1
|0
|-
|7
|289
|372
|21
|Cooper Connolly
|PBKS
|AUS
|240
|164.4
|0
|-
|7
|273
|591
|22
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|IND
|255
|153.6
|0
|-
|8
|273
|4051
|23
|Eshan Malinga
|SRH
|SA
|0
|-
|14
|9.4
|8
|273
|270
|24
|Prince Yadav
|LSG
|IND
|0
|0
|13
|8.1
|8
|273
|68
|25
|Ravindra Jadeja
|RR
|AUS
|132
|128.2
|6
|7
|8
|263
|3271
|26
|Kagiso Rabada
|GT
|SA
|35
|116.7
|13
|9.5
|8
|262
|2521
|27
|Phil Salt
|RCB
|ENG
|202
|168.3
|0
|-
|6
|260
|2378
|28
|Rinku Singh
|KKR
|IND
|215
|141.4
|0
|-
|8
|256
|3120
|29
|Tilak Varma
|MI
|IND
|181
|170.8
|0
|-
|7
|245
|1756
|30
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|RCB
|IND
|12
|133.3
|11
|8.3
|7
|236
|2449
|31
|Cameron Green
|KKR
|AUS
|196
|153.1
|2
|12.1
|8
|235
|6589
|32
|Ayush Mhatre
|CSK
|IND
|201
|177.9
|0
|-
|6
|233
|79
|33
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|40
|125
|7
|6.7
|7
|233
|3164
|34
|Tim David
|RCB
|AUS
|183
|194.7
|0
|18
|7
|222
|727
|35
|Sameer Rizvi
|DC
|IND
|209
|150.4
|0
|-
|7
|222
|230
|36
|Rishabh Pant
|LSG
|IND
|189
|126.8
|0
|-
|8
|221
|7507
|37
|Sarfaraz Khan
|CSK
|IND
|161
|169.5
|0
|-
|8
|213
|216
|38
|Ravi Bishnoi
|RR
|IND
|0
|0
|11
|9.5
|8
|211
|2097
|39
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|KKR
|IND
|209
|141.2
|0
|-
|8
|208
|886
|40
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|AUS
|212
|133.3
|0
|-
|8
|204
|1024
|41
|Mohsin Khan
|LSG
|IND
|0
|0
|9
|6.4
|4
|204
|1205
|42
|Nitish Rana
|DC
|IND
|168
|168
|0
|13.8
|4
|203
|1112
|43
|Tristan Stubbs
|DC
|SA
|196
|137.1
|0
|-
|7
|202
|2662
|44
|Mohammed Shami
|LSG
|IND
|31
|147.6
|7
|8.1
|8
|198
|3103
|45
|Aiden Markram
|LSG
|SA
|193
|144
|0
|12.2
|8
|197
|624
|46
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|IND
|0
|-
|12
|10.3
|7
|196
|2978
|47
|Mohammed Siraj
|GT
|IND
|0
|0
|8
|7.9
|8
|189
|3982
|48
|Washington Sundar
|GT
|IND
|157
|148.1
|1
|9.9
|8
|187
|1051
|49
|Naman Dhir
|MI
|IND
|154
|148.1
|0
|-
|7
|182
|1551
|50
|Harsh Dubey
|SRH
|IND
|13
|144.4
|8
|8.4
|6
|180
|102
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff