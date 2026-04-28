IPL 2026 Week 4 Review: PBKS complete record chase; LSG, MI spiral continues

Sanju Samson's century, Punjab Kings' record 265 run chase, Rinku Singh's Super Over heroics and standout knocks from KL Rahul, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Virat Kohli headline an action-packed Week 4 of IPL 2026.

A recap of the action of the fourth week of IPL 2026.

Samson, Hosein script CSK's biggest win over Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: Akeal Hosein of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Danish Malewar. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson carried his bat with a splendid 101 not out, while Akeal Hosein's stunning 4 for 17 powered Chennai Super Kings to a crushing 103-run victory over a listless Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23,.

CSK were looking good for a massive total but they stuttered. Samson stood tall with a 54-ball 101 (10x4s, 8x6s) in the first half, which helped a faltering CSK to a challenging 207 for 6.

In reply, Mumbai Indians endured a horror start, slumping to 11 for 3 inside the first three overs, and never recovered as they were bowled out for 104 in 19 overs.

This was Chennai Super Kings's biggest win over Mumbai Indians.

This is also the biggest defeat for MI at the Wankhede stadium in terms of runs, surpassing the loss by 39 runs against RCB in 2015.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings opener Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Mumbai Indians endured their worst start in IPL 2026, crawling to 29 for 3 after six overs following an early burst of wickets.

Danish Malewar (0) fell first in classical fashion, edging a Hosein delivery that gripped and spun away to be caught behind by Samson in the first over.

Mukesh Choudhary (1/31) then struck, dismissing Quinton de Kock (7), who chopped one back onto his stumps, before Hosein returned in the third over to clean up Naman Dhir (0) with a delivery that straightened and rattled the top of middle stump.

Tilak and Suryakumar stitched a brief fightback, a 56-ball 73-run stand for the fourth wicket, but it was not enough as Hosein and Noor Ahmad wove a web around the MI batters.

Punjab Kings pull-off record chase to down DC

IMAGE: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer batted with calm as he took his team over the line after scoring 71 off 36 deliveries. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings rewrote the T20 record books with a breathtaking batting blitz, pulling off the highest-ever successful chase in the format's history by overhauling a daunting 265-run target to outgun Delhi Capitals by six wickets in an IPL run-fest in New Delhi on Saturday, April 25.

KL Rahul blended grace with power to script a stroke-filled 152, the third-highest individual IPL score, while Nitish Rana (91) batted with authority as the duo powered hosts Delhi Capitals to a mammoth 264 for 2 after opting to bat first.

The home team hit a total of 29 fours and 13 sixes to put on board the highest total of the 2026 IPL season.

Chasing the target, Punjab's dynamic opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh (76) and Priyansh Arya (73) came out all guns blazing, adding 126 runs in just 42 balls to lay a formidable foundation for the chase and set the tone for their sixth win of the season.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer made the most of two dropped chances, scoring an unbeaten 71 off 36 deliveries to take PBKS over the line with seven balls to spare.

The match saw a total of 49 boundaries and 33 sixes, with only six wickets falling.

There were anxious moments during the chase when Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi hit the back of his head on the ground while attempting a catch off Arya's bat.

The South African had to be stretchered off the field, momentarily halting proceedings.

Rahul's record-breaking innings

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul celebrates his century against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Striking at over 200 throughout the 20 overs, Rahul (152 off 67 balls) unfurled a range of classical strokes all around the ground, seamlessly combining timing with aggression to put up the highest-score ever by an Indian in the IPL.

With the knock, he also became only the third player to go beyond 150-run mark after Chris Gayle (175) and Brendon McCullum (158).

Kolkata beat Lucknow in IPL's shortest Super Over

IMAGE: KKR's Rinku Singh celebrates on scoring the winning runs in the Super Over against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants in the shortest Super Over in Indian Premier League history on Sunday, needing just one ball to seal a victory after Lucknow tied the game with a last-ball six.

Lucknow, chasing 156 for victory after Rinku Singh's unbeaten 83 in the middle order guided Kolkata to a competitive total, stumbled until they needed seven runs off the last ball of the innings.

With Mohammed Shami on strike, the Indian fast bowler smashed Kartik Tyagi's final delivery over long off to tie the match and send it into a Super Over.

However, the Super Over proved to be a masterclass from Kolkata's Sunil Narine, with the 37-year-old dismantling Lucknow's batting in devastating fashion while conceding just one run.

The experienced all-rounder bowled fellow West Indian Nicholas Pooran off the first ball and had Aiden Markram caught in the deep off the third ball as Lucknow posted 1-2 in three balls.

With Lucknow in tatters, Rinku came in to bat again for Kolkata and wasted no time in settling the contest, smashing a boundary off the first ball to give Kolkata the win.

Mohsin picks fifer; Raghuvanshi controversially dismissed

IMAGE: LSG's Mohsin Khan celebrates with Rishabh Pant after taking the wicket of KKR's Rovman Powell. Photograph: Mihir Singh/Reuters

Earlier, left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan picked his maiden fifer in the IPL to have KKR tottering.

Mohsin's 5 for 23, a personal best for the left-arm pacer in this format, tore apart an already struggling KKR batting unit, as he snaffled the cream wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Tim Seifert, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy.

KKR's rotten luck on the day also saw Angkrish Raghuvanshi dismissed for obstructing the field.

The result moved Kolkata up to eighth in the standings while Lucknow are bottom with two wins from eight games.

When Abhishek Sharma Gets It Right: A 135-Run Masterclass

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma has turned IPL 2026 into a statement season. Photograph: BCCI

There were two versions of Abhishek Sharma on display across the 2026 season -- one the T20 World Cup struggled to define, and another the IPL steadily reshaped.

His World Cup campaign began in chaos with three consecutive ducks, an unusual silence for a batter known for explosive intent. Yet when it mattered, he responded with a blistering 52 off 21 balls against New Zealand, a reminder of his match-winning ceiling.

The IPL season started in similar fashion -- flashes of brilliance mixed with inconsistency. A fluent 48 at Eden Gardens showed promise but there were also two rare ducks against Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. Still, when Abhishek gets going, he tends to take the game away quickly.

He found rhythm in bursts: a 74 against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh and a 59 against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, where he also contributed with the ball. But the defining moment arrived against Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad.

There, he produced a breathtaking unbeaten 135 off 68 balls -- an innings that stood out as the peak of his season. It was a complete T20 performance: measured start, controlled acceleration, and a ruthless finish.

Opening alongside Travis Head, he helped Sunrisers Hyderabad navigate a stable Powerplay, with a 67-run stand setting the platform. His fifty came off 25 balls, initially composed, almost restrained before the tempo shifted dramatically.

Once set, he dismantled the attack. Spinners and pacers alike were taken apart as he powered past 100 off 47 balls, eventually finishing unbeaten on 135 with 10 fours and 10 sixes. The innings effectively ended the contest long before the final over.

What lingered most, though, wasn’t just the numbers -- it was the calm. After reaching his century, Abhishek stood still in the middle of a roaring Hyderabad crowd, arms folded, absorbing the moment in silence.

Kohli Punishes GT for That First-Ball Drop

IMAGE: With 81 off 44 balls, Virat Kohli is still rewriting dominance. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran batter Virat Kohli once again delivered a classic chase under the lights at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets, overshadowing a superb century from Sai Sudharsan.

Chasing 206, Kohli played with control and intent to score 81 off 44 balls, guiding the innings with calm authority alongside Devdutt Padikkal as RCB completed the chase in 18.5 overs. It was a performance that once again reminded everyone why he remains the benchmark in run chases.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan had lit up the innings with a brilliant 100 off 58 balls, striking cleanly all around the ground to take Gujarat to a strong 205-3. But despite his composed knock, GT fell short as RCB’s batting depth proved decisive.

Kohli’s innings had an early twist when he was dropped off the very first ball he faced, a miss that proved costly for Gujarat. From there, he settled in quickly, finding rhythm and punishing anything in his arc with trademark precision. He struck eight fours and four sixes before being bowled by Jason Holder, walking back frustrated after missing out on the finish.

At the other end, Padikkal matched the intensity with a sparkling 55 off 27 balls, while late contributions from Krunal Pandya and Tim David ensured there were no late hiccups in the chase.

In the end, it was another Kohli special in a familiar setting -- composed, controlled, and decisive -- helping RCB climb to second on the table.

LSG's downward spiral continues

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for Rajasthan Royals with an unbeaten 29-ball 43. Photograph: Reuters

Lucknow Super Giants slumped to their fifth defeat in seven matches as Rajasthan Royals registered a convincing 40-run win in Lucknow on April 22, 2026.

Chasing 160, Lucknow never recovered from early setbacks and were bowled out cheaply, continuing a poor run that has left them near the bottom of the table.

The chase began badly for Lucknow with an early run-out, and the innings soon fell apart against disciplined pace bowling. Nandre Burger struck early to remove Rishabh Pant for a duck, while Jofra Archer dismissed Aiden Markram without scoring.

Only Mitchell Marsh offered resistance, scoring a fighting half-century. He shared a brief partnership with Nicholas Pooran, but regular wickets kept halting the chase. Marsh’s dismissal for 55 effectively ended Lucknow’s hopes.

Archer led the bowling effort with three wickets, becoming Rajasthan’s highest wicket-taker in IPL history, surpassing Shane Watson. Burger and Brijesh Sharma provided strong support as the trio shared eight wickets.

Opting to bowl first, Lucknow’s bowlers had done well to restrict Rajasthan to 159 for six. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 43, guiding his side to a competitive total after early wickets.

However, Lucknow’s batting once again let them down. With five losses in seven games, their campaign is in danger of slipping away unless they quickly find consistency.

• IPL 2026: 7 Games, 5 Losses: What's Wrong With LSG?

Kishan, Abhishek's blazing fifties overshadow Sooryavanshi's ton

IMAGE: Though Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 103 off 37 balls, recording the third fastest century in IPL history, Rajasthan Royals went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

A stunning century by young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma to beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in Jaipur on April 25, 2026.

Chasing a daunting 229, Hyderabad produced one of the best batting displays of the season, reaching the target in 18.3 overs. The chase is among the highest in IPL history and the biggest ever at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Sooryavanshi had earlier lit up the match with a breathtaking 103 off just 37 balls, smashing boundaries at will. He shared a 112-run stand with Dhruv Jurel, who made a steady half-century, to power Rajasthan to 228 for six.

However, the effort was overshadowed by Hyderabad’s strong reply. The visitors lost Travis Head early, but Kishan and Abhishek turned the game with a blistering partnership. Kishan struck 74 off 31 balls, while Abhishek made 57 off 29, as the pair added 132 runs in quick time to take control.

After their dismissals, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy ensured there were no late hiccups, keeping the scoring rate in check.

Despite two wickets each from Jofra Archer and Brijesh Sharma, Rajasthan could not defend the total.

Hyderabad’s fourth straight win lifted them to third in the table, while Rajasthan were left to reflect on a match where a remarkable century ended on the losing side.

• IPL 2026: Record-breaking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lights up Jaipur

Sai Sudharsan’s Switch That Won It for GT

IMAGE: In his 87 off 46 balls, Sai Sudharsan hit seven sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Sai Sudharsan has always had the shots. In Chennai, he finally chose to use them early.

What stood out wasn’t just the 87 off 46. It was when and how he attacked.

In the previous game, his hundred came with control but also hesitation -- acceleration that arrived late, almost as an afterthought.

In Chennai, the intent showed up early. The seven sixes weren’t reserved for the death overs; they came through the innings, breaking any chance of pressure building.

That shift matters in T20s. By taking on the bowlers upfront, Sai ensured Gujarat Titans were never chasing the game. The target of 159 might not look daunting, but on a surface where Chennai’s batters had struggled for timing and fluency, it could have become tricky. Sai didn’t allow that. He read the bounce, picked his moments, and attacked decisively -- especially against pace -- turning a potentially cautious chase into a controlled cruise.

His aggression also freed up Shubman Gill at the other end. Gill could play with clarity instead of forcing the pace, knowing the scoring rate was already healthy. That opening partnership effectively shut the door on Chennai inside the powerplay itself.

In Chennai, Sai Sudharsan wasn’t just easy on the eye. He was decisive. And that’s what won Gujarat Titans the game.

Chennai spent 20 overs trying to figure out the pitch. Sai Sudharsan figured it out in a handful of balls and won the game there.