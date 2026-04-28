'If anyone can challenge Virat Kohli, it is Virat Kohli himself'

'That is why 9000 IPL runs is only a stopover for Virat Kohli, not a destination,' says Irfan Pathan.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli reached a landmark 9000 runs in IPL during his innings of 23 not out against Delhi Capitals on Monday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Virat Kohi completed 9000 runs in IPL on Monday.

He achieved the milestone during RCB's easy chase of 76 against Delhi Capitals on Monday.

Virat Kohli comes in for praise from R Ashwin, Irfan Pathan and others.

Kohli has been with RCB since the inaugural season of IPL in 2008.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya heaped praise on Virat Kohli after the batting stalwart completed 9000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL), calling his consistency and hunger "unbelievable".

Virat achieved the milestone during his side's nine-wicket win over DC at the latter's home stadium in New Delhi -- incidentally where he began his journey as a cricketer. Virat finished off an easy 76-run chase with two back-to-back sixes, scoring 23 not out in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes at a strike rate of 153.33.

Krunal Pandya says Kohli is one of the greatest

'Virat Kohli has been one of the greatest who has played. The achievements he has had over the last 15-20 years have been unbelievable. To have that sort of consistency and the hunger he has is remarkable,' Krunal said during the post-match press conference.

'When you achieve a milestone, you get satisfaction that the effort you have put in is paying off. Everyone who works hard wants to see that result.

'He has achieved so much in his career. I have not asked him yet how he feels about 9,000 runs, but I hope he continues like this, wins us more matches and gives everyone happiness,' Krunal added.

RCB is special for Kohli

Kohli's former India teammate Ashwin stressed on Kohli's love for RCB while hailing the batter.

'RCB is so special for Virat Kohli. I know how special it is, he gives everything for RCB. Royal Challengers Bangalore picked him first, he has been playing for RCB since then and he will finish with RCB as well. Whenever he plays in Delhi, he gives his 200%. If the wicket is not patchy, don't know how many runs he will score,' Ashwin said.

'Virat Kohli ko agar koi challenge kar sakta hai toh woh khud Virat Kohli hai'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had this to say of Kohli achieving the milestone: 'Virat Kohli ko agar koi challenge kar sakta hai toh woh khud Virat Kohli hai. Isliye IPL mein yeh 9000 run ka Mount Everest unke liye sirf ek padaav hai, manzil nahi (If anyone can challenge Virat Kohli, it is he himself. That is why 9000 IPL runs is only a stopover, not a destination.'

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sunder Sharma strongly backed Virat Kohli and reserved his highest praise for the former India captain.

'For those who say Virat is 'finished', he is going to be playing for at least another five years. He is the Bindas Badshah, Betaaj Badshah,' Sharma said.

'There has never been a greater player than him. It is only out of humility that he refers to others as seniors. In reality, there is no greaterplayer. Just look at the magnitude of his fan following,' Sharma added.

Kohli now has 9012 runs in 275 matches

Kohli has been with RCB since the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

The former RCB captain now has 9,012 runs in 275 matches at an average of 40.05 and a strike rate of 133.81. His tally includes eight centuries and 66 fifties, with a best score of 113*.

In IPL 2026, the veteran batter is now fourth in the Orange Cap race, with 351 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.50, with a strike rate of 162.50, including three fifties and a best score of 81.

With the win against DC on Monday, RCB have registered their sixth victory in eight matches, with 12 points to their name. RCB are at number two in the points tally. The fifth defeat for DC, who have won three so far, keeps them at the seventh spot in the points table.