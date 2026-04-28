Axar Patel Blames 'Hesitation' And 'Bad Luck' For DC Collapse

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel explains the team's dramatic batting collapse in the IPL against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, citing hesitation and bad luck as contributing factors.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel, caught out by Jitesh Sharma. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Axar Patel attributes Delhi Capitals' batting collapse to hesitation and bad luck.

The Delhi Capitals captain suggests the previous match's failure to defend a high score impacted the team's batting approach.

Axar Patel urges fans to support the team through both wins and losses.

The Delhi Capitals skipper ruled out wholesale changes, insisting that a solitary poor performance should not trigger a knee-jerk reaction.

Skipper Axar Patel attributed Delhi Capitals' dramatic batting collapse against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League to a mix of "hesitation" stemming from their previous outing and plain "bad luck".

After being blown away in a span of a few frenetic overs, Axar pointed out that the rapid loss of wickets left no batter with the time to settle, turning the contest decisively in RCB's favour.

Reasons Behind Delhi Capitals' Batting Failure

"I think because of what happened in the last game… there was some hesitation. Other than that, I think it was bad luck. No batter could really settle… we lost wickets in one or two balls," Axar said, underlining how the collapse was more circumstantial than structural.

DC had posted a commanding 264 against Punjab Kings but could not defend the total in their previous outing.

After DC were left to reel at an unthinkable six for eight, the match against RCB on Monday night was as good as over.

The left-arm all-rounder suggested that the psychological residue of failing to defend in the previous match may have subconsciously impacted the batting approach.

Pitch Conditions and Impact on Performance

Axar also highlighted how the nature of the pitch evolved quickly, catching the batters off guard.

While there was appreciable movement early on, the conditions eased out once the new ball lost its sting.

"In the first over there was swing, later, once the ball got hit for a boundary, the swing reduced. But when you score 60–70, bowlers come in with that in the back of their mind," he said, admitting that the low total inevitably affected the bowlers' mindset despite their efforts.

He refused to fault the bowling unit, instead placing the onus squarely on the batting unit's failure to adapt.

"The way we batted today, I would call it bad luck."

Looking Ahead: Team Strategy and Fan Support

Despite the heavy defeat, Axar maintained that pressure is an inherent part of the tournament's business end and not something the team can shy away from.

On the decision to hand a debut to youngster Sahil Parakh, Axar said it was driven by the need for a left-right opening combination and the player's impressive performances in training.

Parakh's middle stump was uprooted by Bhuvneswar with an in-dipping yorker in the second ball of the DC innings.

"It was his first match. I cannot judge him on that. The way he has been batting, we believe he has potential," he said.

Axar also conceded that the batters may have misread conditions, carrying forward expectations from a previous game played on a similar-looking surface.

"Two days ago the wicket looked similar… but today, with the wind and day-night conditions, there was more swing. Early wickets put pressure. As professionals, we should be ready for that," he admitted.

Looking ahead, the DC skipper ruled out wholesale changes, insisting that a solitary poor performance should not trigger a knee-jerk reaction.

"This might be the first time in several matches that we have played bad cricket. Changing the team will not guarantee results. It is more about mindset, staying mentally strong and sticking together," he said.

Signing off with a message to supporters, Axar urged fans to stand by the team during a difficult phase.

"It should not be that you support only when we win… whether we win or lose, support should remain the same."