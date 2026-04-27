Virat Kohli makes history! First to score 9000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli etched his name in IPL history, becoming the first batsman to surpass 9,000 runs as Royal Challengers Bengaluru whipped Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli now has 9,012 runs from 275 matches in the Indian Premier League, at an average of 40.05 and strike rate of 133.05, including eight centuries and 66 fifties, with a best score of 113 not out. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Virat Kohli becomes the first batter to score 9,000 runs in Indian Premier League history.

He achieved this milestone during RCB's match against Delhi Capitals, scoring an unbeaten 25.

RCB secured a dominant win over Delhi Capitals, chasing down the target of 76 in just 6.3 overs.

Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar's excellent bowling spells restricted DC to a low score of 75.

RCB's strong batting performances from Kohli, Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal ensured a quick victory.

India's iconic batter Virat Kohli wrote another chapter in his Indian Premier League career, becoming the first batter to complete 9,000 runs in the tournament's history.

He achieved the milestone during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against Delhi Capitals at his home venue, Arun Jaitley stadium, from where his journey as a cricketer started.

Kohli finished off a sweet and easy 76-run chase with two back-to-back sixes, scoring 23 not out off 15 balls, which included a four and two sixes, at a strike rate of 153.33.

Kohli's Impressive IPL Stats

Virat now has 9,012 runs from 275 matches at an average of 40.05 and strike rate of 133.05, including eight centuries and 66 fifties, with a best score of 113 not out.

The veteran batter is fourth in the Orange Cap race, with 351 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.50, and a strike rate of 162.50, including three fifties and a best score of 81.

RCB's Dominant Performance

Following the victory over Delhi Capitals, RCB registered their sixth win in eight matches and have 12 points. They are at No. 2 in the points table.

After their fifth defeat, DC, who have won just three matches, are placed seventh.

RCB opted to field first, and excellent spells from Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) reduced DC to 75 in 16.3 overs.

Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) were the only DC batters to offer some resistance.

RCB's batters came out all guns blazing and Jacob Bethell (20 off 10 balls, with a four and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (34* off 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), and Virat Kohli (25* off 13, including a four and two sixes) sealed the chase in just 6.3 overs.