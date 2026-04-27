IPL 2026, RCB vs DC: RCB pacers send Delhi Capitals crashing in stunning Powerplay

Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fiery spells helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru dismantle Delhi Capitals' batting in a stunning IPL display.

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood celebrates with his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates after dismissing KL Rahul in the IPL match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exceptional bowling spells led to a dramatic collapse of the Delhi Capitals' batting lineup.

Delhi Capitals struggled to recover from the early powerplay onslaught by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowlers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's in-dipping yorker set the tone for RCB's dominance, dismissing Sahil Parakh early.

Josh Hazlewood's successive dismissals of KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi further compounded Delhi's woes.

The Delhi Capitals were reduced to a shocking 8 for 5 in just three overs, highlighting the effectiveness of RCB's bowling attack.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Tristan Stubbs. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode a storm of sheer pace fury to annihilate Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in their IPL clash in New Delhi on Monday, after unleashing a Powerplay spell so vicious that it virtually ended the contest within the first three overs.

It was carnage of the highest order, a powerplay ambush so brutal that Delhi Capitals never quite recovered, as RCB unleashed a devastating new-ball spell to script one of the most dramatic openings in the IPL history.

Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) turned the powerplay into a demolition act, ripping through Delhi with two ruthless three-over bursts that left the hosts gasping at 13 for six.

Only Abhishek Porel (30), David Miller (19) and Kyle Jamieson (12) reached double-digit scores. The home team scored eight fours and a six.

All Delhi could manage was 75 in 16.3 overs, but eventually deflected the ignominy of posting lowest IPL score. RCB had scored 49 in 2017 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In reply, Devdutt Padikkal (34), Jacob Bethell (20) and Virat Kohli (23) completed the chase, scoring 77 for 1 in 6.3 overs.

The opening bowlers reduced Delhi to survival mode inside the first three overs. Their relentless accuracy and movement turning the contest one-sided almost instantly.

Only Abhishek Porel (30), David Miller (19) and Kyle Jamieson (12) reached the double-digit scores.

Key Moments of the Delhi Capitals Collapse

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal takes the catch to dismiss Nitish Rana. Photograph: BCCI

The mayhem began as early as the second ball of the innings when Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced an in-dipping yorker to uproot debutant Sahil Parakh's middle stump, setting the tone for what followed: absolute destruction.

If that was a warning shot, Josh Hazlewood turned it into a full-blown collapse. The Australian quick sent shockwaves through the packed stadium by removing last-match centurion KL Rahul (1) and Sameer Rizvi (0) off successive deliveries.

IMAGE: Rasikh Dar celebrates the wicket of David Miller. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul miscued a pull after the ball grew big on him, while Rizvi edged one as he played away from his body without any visible footwork.

There was no respite. Bhuvneshwar, in complete command of swing and seam, returned to deepen Delhi's misery by dismissing Tristan Stubbs (5). Stubbs tried to jab at a length delivery and the outside flew safely into the hands of Devdutt Padikkal at slip.

Moments later, the carnage reached its crescendo. Delhi skipper Axar Patel (0) fell without troubling the scorers, nicking a teasing outswinger from Bhuvneshwar behind to Jitesh, as stunned silence engulfed the home crowd.

In the blink of an eye, the Capitals were reduced to an unthinkable 8 for 5 in just three overs and soon 9 for 6, a collapse so surreal it felt scripted for drama rather than sport.

RCB's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Sameer Rizvi. Photograph: BCCI

The RCB pacers had not just struck but dismantled, humiliated, and completely outplayed a batting line-up that looked shell-shocked and bereft of answers..

Only one boundary, coming from the bat of Stubbs, was managed by SC in the Powerplay overs which ended with the hosts reeling at 13 for six with Nitish Rana (1) being the third victim of the Aussie quick.

It was only apt that Hazlewood ended the Capitals innings by castling Porel.

RCB's brisk chase

IMAGE: Virat Kohli sends the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing a modest target, RCB openers Virat Kohli (23 ) and Jacob Bethell (20) ensured a smooth start.

There were no hiccups except that Bethell was done in by an exceptional catch by T Natarajan off Kyle Jamieson.

Devdutt Padikkal scored a fluent 34 as some solid RCB batting ended the game quickly.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli's trademark composure combined with Padikkal's free-flowing strokeplay made the chase a mere formality as the duo raced past the finish line with ease in 6.3 overs, capping off a dominant night for the visitors.

The packed house came to watch their favourite batter but Kohli didn't get the opportunity to enthrall his fans much due to a small target. The local boy, ended the match with consecutive sixes off T Natarajan.

From the dizzying high of piling up 264 in a batting spectacle that still somehow ended in defeat against Punjab Kings, the fall for Delhi was dramatic.

The same batting unit that was brimming with intent suddenly appeared tentative, brittle, and out of answers, undone by relentless pressure and disciplined bowling.

It was a stark reminder of the format's unforgiving nature, where dominance can swiftly give way to disarray, and confidence can evaporate almost overnight.

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Key Statistics

DC's 13 for 6 is the lowest ever Powerlay score in IPL history.

Lowest scores at the fall of the 5th wicket in IPL

6 - KTK vs Deccan, Kochi, 2011

7 - DC vs RCB, Delhi, 2026*

9 - RR vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2026

This is the first time two bowlers picked three wickets each inside the Powerplay in the same IPL innings.

Most times bowled-out below 75 in IPL

4 - RCB

3 - DC

2 - RR

1 - KKR, KXIP, KTK