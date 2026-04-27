'Those four sixes changed the game': Pathan on Rinku's match-winning knock

Rinku Singh's unbeaten 83 and a four-six blitz turned the game as KKR edged LSG in a Super Over thriller in IPL 2026, with Irfan Pathan calling it the decisive moment.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh celebrates on scoring the winning runs against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders held their nerve in a tense Super Over to edge Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, riding on a match-defining knock from Rinku Singh.

Key Points Rinku Singh scored 83 off 51*, powering KKR to 155.

Match turned in final over with four consecutive sixes (26 runs).

Sunil Narine delivered under pressure in Super Over.

Irfan Pathan called Rinku’s final over the turning point.

On a surface that offered assistance to seamers, KKR were made to work hard after being asked to bat. Mohsin Khan’s superb five-wicket haul (5/23) pegged them back in the middle overs, but Rinku’s unbeaten 83 off 51 balls -- laced with seven fours and five sixes -- lifted the visitors to a competitive 155/7.

The momentum-shifting moment came in the final over of the innings when Rinku took apart Digvesh Singh Rathi, smashing four consecutive sixes to plunder 26 runs and dramatically tilt the balance.

Rinku's four sixes changed the momentum

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan highlighted the significance of that burst.

'Rinku Singh's awareness in that final over was outstanding. He anticipated the bowler's plans, adjusted his position, and created scoring options on both sides of the wicket. Those four sixes completely changed the momentum. Without those 26 runs, KKR wouldn't have won this game. What stood out even more was the responsibility he took. There was a moment when he chose to keep striking, backing himself to finish the over, and he delivered under pressure. That's what sets him apart, the ability to read situations and take control when it matters most,' Pathan said on JioHotstar.

Lucknow looked set to snatch victory at the death when Mohammed Shami smashed a six off the final ball with seven needed, forcing the contest into a Super Over.

Quality of bowling was outstanding

Earlier, Mohsin’s incisive spell had rocked KKR’s top order, but Rinku’s counterattack ensured a fighting total. In reply, KKR’s bowlers combined effectively to keep LSG under pressure, only for Shami’s late strike to take the game into a dramatic finish. Rinku was named Player of the Match for his match-winning effort.

Pathan also pointed to the role of conditions in shaping the contest.

'The quality of bowling was outstanding, and the pitch definitely had something in it, a bit of bounce and movement, which made batting challenging. We've seen that in Lucknow this season, posting big scores hasn't been easy. But the turning point was Rinku Singh's counterattack against Digvesh Rathi. That one over where he scored 26 runs completely shifted the momentum. Even though KKR lost a few key moments, that phase changed the game, and from there, they found a way to stay in the contest and eventually come out on top,' Pathan added.

Praise for composed Narine

He also praised Sunil Narine for his composure in the Super Over.

'What stood out was the quality of the delivery that he bowled to dismiss Nicholas Pooran and the calmness with which Sunil Narine executed it. To do this consistently over the years, especially in pressure situations like a Super Over, is remarkable. He has faced challenges in his career, but he's always found a way to come back stronger,' he said.

'You don't often see teams turning to a spinner in moments like these, but Narine is an exception. His composure, even when others are appealing or under pressure, allows him to focus on the finer details, and once again, he delivered when it mattered most,' he concluded.