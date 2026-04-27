Langer Explains Pooran's Super Over Role Against Narine

Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer defends the team's strategy of sending Nicholas Pooran to face Sunil Narine in the Super Over, despite Pooran's recent struggles in the IPL.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran is bowled by Sunil Narine during the Super Over. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Justin Langer defended the decision to send Nicholas Pooran to face Sunil Narine in the Super Over, citing Pooran's past experience against the spinner.

Langer acknowledged Pooran's current form but emphasised his belief in Pooran's ability to handle pressure situations.

Langer praised Mohsin Khan's performance, highlighting his potential to play for India in the near future.

Langer expressed frustration with his team's inability to adapt to the slower black-soil wicket.

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer defended sending out-of-form Nicholas Pooran to face Kolkata Knight Riders' star spinner Sunil Narine in the Super Over of their IPL match, saying the team management thought the explosive West Indian batter was the best option despite his lean run.

Pooran, who has laboured for runs this IPL season with 22 being his highest, got out first ballbowled by Narine and LSG ended up at 1 for 2 in the Super Over. KKR needed just one ball to win the match.

Langer's Rationale Behind Pooran's Selection

"Good question. We knew that Sunil Narine had bowled it, and if you look at Nicky's (Nicholas Pooran) record, he's seen Sunil Narine more than anyone in world cricket. So we felt that he was still the best option," Langer said at the post-match press conference.

"I know he hasn't hit his form yet, and Nicky will be the first to admit that, but we thought if anyone can handle a Super Over, it's Nicky Pooran. You back your best players. He has struggled, but if you look at all the numbers, no one plays Narine, the world-class off-spinner, better than Nicky. It didn't come off, unfortunately," he added.

There was also a bit of history. The lone maiden Super Over in the history of T20 cricket was bowled by Narine in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2014, and Pooran was one of the batters who got out without scoring in that instance also.

"There's probably no greater T20 player (than Pooran) currently in the world over the last few years. It just goes to show he's human, and you can't fake confidence. We all try to. You can look confident, but confidence comes from getting your processes right," Langer said.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant had also defended the choice of Pooran to bat in the Super Over.

"We had a discussion as a group and the name (that) came up was (of) Nicholas Pooran's (for Super Over). He might not go through the best form of his life, but at the same time, you will trust your player in a hard situation like this," Pant said at the post-match presentation.

LSG's Adaptation to Pitch Conditions

Langer admitted that his team could not adjust to the black-soil wicket on offer on Sunday.

"It's frustrating. I said after the last game I thought the wicket was very good on the red soil and it was fast and bouncy. It's really exciting for cricket and we didn't adapt today to the black soil which was slower and lower and spun a little bit.

"So, it's frustrating. We're not adapting to the conditions as well as we should be."

Langer's Praise for Mohsin Khan

IMAGE: LSG left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan picked a fifer against KKR on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

The former Australia batter was all praise for Mohsin Khan, who picked up 5/23 for a lost cause.

"I said earlier I thought he (Mohsin) and Prince will soon play cricket for India. And the thing about Mohsin Khan is, he is an incredible athlete.

"He's done some great work with Bharat Arun. He spent - what a lot of people don't know - a few months at Bharat's academy in Chennai leading up to this ... he worked hard and he's getting fit.

"That's why he was so disappointed when he hurt his quad after the first game because we can see how valuable he is.

"We haven't had him much for the last two seasons and it's a great thrill for us to have him in the team and it wouldn't surprise me if it's a great thrill for India to have him in their team in the not-too-distant future," he said.

Langer rued his side conceding 43 runs in the last two over on a "pretty low, tougher batting wicket."

"They've got two world-class spinners obviously, Varun (Chakaravarthy) and Sunil (Narine). So, they would have felt like they're in the game, and for a lot of that time we felt like we're still in the game and just fell behind and got a bit exciting in the end but not exciting enough".