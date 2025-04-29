'Absolutely insane!': Tendulkar, Lara hail Vaibhav's historic ton

IMAGE: Playing only his third IPL match, Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history with a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans on Monday. Photographs: BCCI

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in T20 cricket on Monday as he fired Rajasthan Royals to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 in Jaipur.



The Rajasthan Royals prodigy smashed a breathtaking 101 off just 38 balls to keep Royals' slim hopes alive of making it to the play-offs



Suryavanshi doled out severe punishment to Gujarat Titans's bowling attack, hitting 11 sixes and seven fours in his 101 off 38 balls, as the hosts chased down a 209-run target in 15.5 overs.



Playing only his third IPL match, the left-hander tore into Gujarat Titans's bowling attack, hammering 11 sixes and seven fours. He reached his century in just 35 deliveries, the second-fastest in IPL history, while forging a record 166-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal to chase down a target of 209 in just 15.5 overs.



Vaibhav's electrifying knock had the cricketing world in awe, with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara among those leading the applause.

Here's how the cricket world reacted to Suryavanshi’s record-breaking innings on social media:



Sachin Tendulkar: Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings. End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!!



Brian Lara: Did I entertain? You surely entertained me!!!

Yusuf Pathan: Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long way to go, champ!



Ian Bishop: 14 yr old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has bludgeoned an IPL century in 2025 off 35 deliveries. Remarkable



Yuvraj Singh: What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi -- remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine!



Mohammed Shami: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, what an incredible talent. Scoring a century at just 14 is unreal. Keep shining brother.



Rohit Sharma: Class



Suryakumar Yadav: Witnessed this carnage of an innings by this youngster. Absolutely insane!



Harbhajan Singh: Superstar Vaibhav Suryavanshi More power to you youngster.



Kumar Sangakkara: what a knock



Shikhar Dhawan: What a fiery show by RR today! Special knock by young #VaibhavSuryavanshi, fastest IPL hundred by an Indian, that too at just 14! @ybj_19 incredible 70 off 40, your opening partnership was something magical too watch. GT, you’re right up there this season, keep going strong!