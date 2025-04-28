10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, created history by becoming the youngest player to score an IPL century, powering his team to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Monday.
A look at 10 fascinating facts about the young batting prodigy:
At just 14 years and 32 days old, Suryavanshi hammered a breathtaking 35-ball century -- smashing 11 sixes and seven fours, to register the second-fastest century in IPL history.
His century is the fastest ever by an Indian in the IPL. The youngster also scripted a new record -- becoming the youngest ever to score a century in T20 cricket.
Courtesy of Suryavanshi's sensational 101 off just 38 balls, Rajasthan Royals chased down a target of 211 with ease, finishing at 212/2 in just 15.5 overs to keep their slim hopes of making the play-offs alive. His 11 sixes are the most by a Rajasthan Royals batter and the joint most by an Indian batter in the IPL.
Vaibhav was born on March 27, 2011, in Tajpur -- a small town in Bihar’s Samastipur district. He began playing cricket at the age of four under the coaching of his father, who even sold land to fund his son's cricketing dreams. He later joined a local cricket academy in Samastipur to further hone his skills.
Vaibhav was the youngest player ever to be signed by an IPL franchise when Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 1.10 crore at the auction, following a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals.
He made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19, 2025, making an immediate impact by smashing the very first ball he faced for a six, instantly catching the cricketing world's attention.
Before the incredible start to his IPL career, Suryavanshi had already etched his name in the record books by making his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar at just 12 years and 284 days -- the youngest debutant in Indian first-class cricket since 1986.
In October last year, aged 13, the gifted left-hander scored a dazzling 58-ball century for India Under-19s in a Youth Test match against Australia in Chennai.
He was a key member of India's Under-19 Asia Cup squad in 2024, where he made a solid contribution, scoring 176 runs at an average of 44.
In the 2024–25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Suryavanshi blasted a brilliant 71 off 42 balls for Bihar against Baroda, becoming the youngest Indian to both play in a List A match and score a fifty in a List A match.
Historic! Suryavanshi, 14, youngest to hit IPL century
'Absolutely insane!': Tendulkar, Lara hail Vaibhav!