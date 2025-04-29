The Suryavanshi effect: Dravid leaps from wheelchair!

'We're witnessing the rise of a phenom.'

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid celebrates as Vaibhav Suryanshi completes his century, the fastest IPL ton by the youngest Indian, against Gujarat Titans on Monday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the Rajasthan Royals batter became the youngest centurion in men's Twenty20 cricket with a knock for the ages in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Suryavanshi had shown glimpses of his ability with a first-ball six on his IPL debut earlier this month, and on Monday he unlocked his potential against Gujarat Titans with a 38-ball 101 in the Royals' eight-wicket win.

Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid forgot about his leg injury and leapt from his wheelchair when Suryavanshi completed his ton in only 35 balls -- the fastest by an Indian player in the league and second only to Chris Gayle's 30-ball century in 2013.

IMAGE: All of 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi went hammer and tongs to help Rajasthan Royals chase down 210 with 25 balls to spare. Photograph: BCCI

Former India skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth and a 1983 World Cup winner, a big hitter during his era, said the nation had found its newest superstar.

'At 14, most kids dream and eat ice cream. Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivers a fabulous 100 against one of the contenders for the IPL. Composure, class, and courage beyond his years. We're witnessing the rise of a phenom,' he wrote on X.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle also wrote: 'He (Suryavanshi) is only a child, but how would you ever know once he puts that helmet on. This is a staggering performance and a grand announcement.'