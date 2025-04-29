HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Suryavanshi effect: Dravid leaps from wheelchair!

April 29, 2025 10:35 IST

'We're witnessing the rise of a phenom.'

Rahul Dravid celebrates as Vaibhav Suryanshi completes his century

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid celebrates as Vaibhav Suryanshi completes his century, the fastest IPL ton by the youngest Indian, against Gujarat Titans on Monday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the Rajasthan Royals batter became the youngest centurion in men's Twenty20 cricket with a knock for the ages in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Suryavanshi had shown glimpses of his ability with a first-ball six on his IPL debut earlier this month, and on Monday he unlocked his potential against Gujarat Titans with a 38-ball 101 in the Royals' eight-wicket win.

 

Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid forgot about his leg injury and leapt from his wheelchair when Suryavanshi completed his ton in only 35 balls -- the fastest by an Indian player in the league and second only to Chris Gayle's 30-ball century in 2013.

All of 14 years and 32 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi went hammer and tongs, to help Rajasthan Royals chase down 210 with 25 balls to spare

Vaibhav Suryavanshi went hammer and tongs

IMAGE: All of 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi went hammer and tongs to help Rajasthan Royals chase down 210 with 25 balls to spare. Photograph: BCCI

Former India skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth and a 1983 World Cup winner, a big hitter during his era, said the nation had found its newest superstar.

'At 14, most kids dream and eat ice cream. Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivers a fabulous 100 against one of the contenders for the IPL. Composure, class, and courage beyond his years. We're witnessing the rise of a phenom,' he wrote on X.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle also wrote: 'He (Suryavanshi) is only a child, but how would you ever know once he puts that helmet on. This is a staggering performance and a grand announcement.'

