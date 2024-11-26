IPL 2025: Meet The Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's power-packed batting trio of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the IPL 2025 mega auction with a limited budget as they had spent a significant part of their auction purse in retaining the core of their squad.



They exhausted nearly their full purse, signing as many as 15 players over the course of the two days, with Ishan Kishan their top pick at Rs. 11.25 crore (Rs 112.5 million). His inclusion adds further firepower to a batting line-up brimming with explosive talent, including big-hitters like Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.



SRH did well to strengthen their bowling by including India fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who has been doing well in domestic games since his return from a long injury lay-off, while veterans Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat lend a lot of experience to the pace attack also comprising Captain Pat Cummins who face a tough task containing the opposition on the batting-friendly pitches in Hyderabad.



After his impressive showing on debut in the Perth Test, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy looks a steal after he was retained as an uncapped player for Rs 6 crore (Rs 60 million), while Sri Lankan batting sensation Kamindu Mendis will be the one to watch out for.

Mendis, who has made an unbelievable start to Test cricket, is an unique player as he can bowl with both hands.



SRH didn't pursue marquee spinners aggressively and were instead content to land Rahul Chahar and Adam Zampa as their frontline spinners along with rookie Zeeshan Ansari. Mendis and Abhishek can also send down a few overs of part-time spin.



The Sunrisers are once again betting big on their power-packed batting line-up to deliver the goods in IPL 2025.

IPL 2025: SRH Squad:

Total players: 20

Overseas Players: 7