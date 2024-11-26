IPL 2025: Meet The Punjab Kings Squad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Punjab Kings/X

Punjab Kings, who retained just two players in Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, would overall be satisfied with their buys after the intense two-day IPL auction.

Shreyas Iyer became the second most expensive player in IPL history as Punjab paid Rs 26.75 crore (Rs 267.5 million) on Day 1 of the auction on Sunday, November 24.

He will lead the side and bat at No 3 for the upcoming season, Coach Ricky Ponting informed the Punjab Kings social media handlles on Monday.

Snapping up leggie Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million) is another big win for this team, whom the trophy has eluded over the last 16 years.

With Josh Inglis in the side, Punjab would have found a stable opening duo in Inglis and Prabhsimran. But what's most exciting would be having Aussies Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, both players back at Punjab, smashing some sixes down the order alongside PBKS' hero in IPL 2024 Shashank Singh.

Punjab have thoughtfully invested in a good bowling set up with two left-arm pacers in Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen likely to partner Vijakumar Vyshak.

All rounder Harpreet will be handy with his left arm spinners given his propensity to break partnerships even if he goes for a few.

This squad is by far one of the most compact in Punjab's IPL history and with the tactical genius of Ponting at the helm, it will be a folly to write them off at any time of the competition.