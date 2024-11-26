News
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: Meet The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

IPL 2025: Meet The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 26, 2024 05:44 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli could reclaim the RCB captaincy in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru adopted a measured approach in the mega auction as they attempted to build a balanced squad around talisman Virat Kohli.

They spent heavily on big-hitting batters in Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma to take advantage of the small boundaries at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Australian Tim David came in cheap at Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million), but the lack of a quality left-hander in the batting order could be a major drawback.

RCB also invested heavily in their pace attack, with Australian Josh Hazlewood emerging as their costliest purchase at Rs 12.50 crore (Rs 125 million), while Bhuvneshwar Kumar came back into the spotlight with a hefty Rs 10.75 crore (Rs 107.5 million) bid.

Yash Dayal, who was retained, along with Lungi Ngidi and Nuwan Thushara further bolster their formidable pace attack. However, their spin department doesn't look that menacing with Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh and Suyash Sharma as their three primary spinners.

With no other senior Indian player in the squad, Kohli could reclaim the RCB captaincy for the upcoming season.

IPL 2025: RCB Squad:
Total players: 22
Overseas Players: 8

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE (RCB)
Player Country Price
BATTERS
Virat Kohli India Retained (Rs 21 crore)
Rajat Patidar India Retained (Rs 11 crore)
Tim David Australia Rs 3 crore
Devdutt Padikkal India Rs 2 crore
Swastik Chikara India Rs 30 lakh
WICKET-KEEPERS
Phil Salt England Rs 11.50 crore
Jitesh Sharma India Rs 11 crore
ALL ROUNDERS
Liam Livingstone England Rs 8.75 crore
Krunal Pandya India Rs 5.75 crore
Romario Shepherd West Indies Rs 1.50 crore
Jacob Bethell England Rs 2.60 crore
Manoj Bhandage India Rs 30 lakh
Mohit Rathee India Rs 30 lakh
PACERS
Yash Dayal India Retained (Rs 5 crore)
Josh Hazlewood Australia Rs 12.50 crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar India Rs 10.75 crore
Rasikh Dar India Rs 6 crore
Nuwan Thushara Sri Lanka Rs 1.60 crore
Lungi Ngidi South Africa Rs 1 crore
Abhinandan Singh India Rs 30 lakh
SPINNERS
Swapnil Singh India (RTM) Rs 50 lakh
Suyash Sharma India Rs 2.6 crore
 
REDIFF CRICKET
