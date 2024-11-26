IPL 2025: Meet The Delhi Capitals Squad

The Delhi Capitals have made significant strides in their pursuit of IPL glory, assembling a formidable squad for the 2025 season.

With the acquisition of K L Rahul for Rs 11 crore (Rs 110 million) and Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore (Rs 117.5 million), the franchise has bolstered both their batting and bowling departments.

While the captaincy role remains undecided, with both Rahul and Faf du Plessis (Rs 2 crore/Rs 20 million) in contention, the Capitals are well-equipped to challenge for the title.

These marquee signings, along with the strategic use of their Right to Match card to retain Australian prodigy Jake Fraser-McGurk for Rs 9 crore (Rs 90 million), have bolstered both their batting and bowling departments.

DC's notable buys include English batter Harry Brook, secured for Rs 6.25 crore (Rs 62.5 million), and Indian pacer T Natarajan, who fetched Rs 10.75 crore (Rs 107.5 million). Veteran Karun Nair also joins the squad for a budget-friendly Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million), adding depth to their middle order.

Additionally, domestic stars Sameer Rizvi (Rs 95 lakh/Rs 9.5 million) and Ashutosh Sharma (Rs 3.80 crore/Rs 38 million) further strengthen the Capitals' local talent pool, while seasoned pacer Mohit Sharma was snapped up for Rs 2.20 crore (Rs 22 million).

The team also retained pacer Mukesh Kumar for Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) using the RTM card. Mukesh, who debuted for DC in 2023 and has since made his mark in all formats for India, had an outstanding previous season, claiming 17 wickets in 10 matches.

With Starc, Natarajan, Mohit and Mukesh spearheading the pace attack, supported by the spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, DC's bowling lineup boasts a blend of experience and versatility.

On the batting front, the inclusion of Rahul, Brook and Fraser-McGurk ensures a solid core, complemented by proven finishers and dynamic domestic talents.

The revamped Delhi Capitals squad is not only compact but also poised to challenge for IPL glory with its depth, leadership, and balance.

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Squad:

Total players: 23Overseas Players: 7