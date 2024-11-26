IPL 2025: Meet The Mumbai Indians Squad

MI would like put behind the behind the disappointment of a bottom place finish in IPL 2024 and redeem themselves next season. In view of that, the Ambanis made some hard purchases on Day 2 of the IPL Mega auction.

MI who weren't very active on Day 1 of the IPL mega auction were busy making some valuable purchases to add stealth to their squad.

MI staged a coup on Day 1, by winning the bid for Trent Boult, bringing him back into the fold. Along with Bumrah, the duo has led MI to numerous victories in the past. On paper, Mi look to have the best bowling attack for IPL 2025 and with Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams MI could have oppositions in tatters. They made 8 of 8 buys of foreign players.

Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar is likely vie for a place in the Playing XI with Karn Sharma but Mitchell Santner will be the favoured tweaker to feature in a majority of their games.

They used the RTM card to bring in big-hitting all-rounder Naman Dhir for 5.25 crore. They also purchased England all-rounder Will Jacks who has franchise cricket experience and who will be a handy Impact Sub.

They also bought Jharkhand keeper Robin Minz while also bringing on board Ryan Rickelton of South Africa who is likely to be a top drawer behind the stumps.