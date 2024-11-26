News
IPL 2025: Meet The Mumbai Indians Squad

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 26, 2024 05:38 IST
Mumbai Indians squad for 2025 

MI would like put behind the behind the disappointment of a bottom place finish in IPL 2024 and redeem themselves next season. In view of that, the Ambanis made some hard purchases on Day 2 of the IPL Mega auction.

MI who weren't very active on Day 1 of the IPL mega auction were busy making some valuable purchases to add stealth to their squad. 

MI staged a coup on Day 1, by winning the bid for Trent Boult, bringing him back into the fold. Along with Bumrah, the duo has led MI to numerous victories in the past. On paper, Mi look to have the best bowling attack for IPL 2025 and with Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams MI could have oppositions in tatters. They made 8 of 8 buys of foreign players.

Afghan spinner  Allah Ghazanfar is likely vie for a place in the Playing XI with Karn Sharma but Mitchell Santner will be the favoured tweaker to feature in a majority of their games.

They used the RTM card to bring in big-hitting all-rounder Naman Dhir for 5.25 crore. They also purchased England all-rounder Will Jacks who  has franchise cricket experience and who will be a handy Impact Sub.  

They also bought Jharkhand keeper Robin Minz while also bringing on board Ryan Rickelton of South Africa who is likely to be a top drawer behind the stumps. 

 

MUMBAI INDIANS (MI)
Player Country Price
BATTERS
Rohit Sharma India Retained
Suryakumar Yadav India Retained
Bevon-John Jacobs New Zealand Rs 30 Lakh
PACERS
Jasprit Bumrah India Retained
Trent Boult New Zealand Rs 12.50 Cr
Deepak Chahar India Rs 9.25 Cr
Reece Topley England Rs 75 Lakh
Lizaad Williams South Africa Rs 75 Lakh
Satyanarayana Raju India Rs 30 Lakh
Ashwani Kumar India Rs 30 Lakh
SPINNERS
Allah Ghazanfar Afghanistan Rs 4.80 Cr
Karn Sharma India Rs 50 Lakh
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya India Retained
Tilak Varma India Retained
Naman Dhir India Rs 5.25 Cr (RTM)
Will Jacks England Rs 5.25 Cr
Mitchell Santner New Zealand Rs 2.00 Cr
Vignesh Puthur India Rs 30 Lakh
Raj Bawa India Rs 30 Lakh
WICKET KEEPERS
Ryan Rickelton South Africa Rs 1.00 Cr
Robin Minz India Rs 65 Lakh
Krishnan Shrijith India Rs 30 Lakh

Hardik Pandya

REDIFF CRICKET
