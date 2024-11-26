News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: Meet The Rajasthan Royals Squad

IPL 2025: Meet The Rajasthan Royals Squad

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 26, 2024 05:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal will helm Rajasthan Royals' batting. Photograph: BCCI
 

The Rajasthan Royals entered the IPL 2025 auction with a strategic approach, carefully balancing retention and acquisition.

By retaining a core group of six players, including Captain Sanju Samson and rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal, the franchise established a strong foundation for the upcoming season.

One of the most talked-about moves of the auction was the return of Jofra Archer for Rs 12.5 crore. Archer's comeback strengthens the Royals' bowling attack, as he rejoins the team with a reputation as one of T20 cricket's most lethal pacers.

Complementing Archer are Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 5.25 crore/Rs 52.5 million) and Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 4.40 crore/Rs 44 million), along with Akash Madhwal and Kartikeya Singh, who add depth and variety to the bowling lineup.

Rajasthan Royals

On Day 2 of the auction, RR strategically bolstered their batting and bowling departments with key additions, including Nitish Rana for Rs 4.20 crore (Rs 42 million) and domestic pacer Tushar Deshpande for Rs 6.50 crore (Rs 65 million).

The team also added South African U-19 sensation Kwena Maphaka for Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 15 million), recognising his potential as a pace spearhead after his standout performance in the ICC U-19 World Cup.

Rajasthan have made a bold statement by signing 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest player ever to be picked in the IPL. This move highlights the franchise's commitment to nurturing young talent and their belief in Vaibhav's potential. RR's track record of nurturing young stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel makes it the perfect destination for Vaibhav to hone his skills.

Under Samson's leadership and Coach Rahul Dravid's guidance, the team is ready to embark on a successful campaign.

IPL 2025: RR Squad:
Total players: 20
Overseas Players: 6

RAJASTHAN ROYALS (RR)
Player Country Price
BATTERS
Yashasvi Jaiswal India Retained (Rs 18 Cr)
Nitish Rana India Rs 4.2 Cr
Shimron Hetmyer West Indies Retained (Rs 11 Cr)
Shubham Dubey India Rs 80 Lakh
Vaibhav Suryavanshi India Rs 1.1 Cr
PACERS
Jofra Archer England Rs 12.50 Cr
Sandeep Sharma India Retained (Rs 4 Cr)
Akash Madhwal India Rs 1.20 Cr
Tushar Deshpande India Rs 6.5 Cr
Kwena Maphaka South Africa Rs 1.5 cr
Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan Rs 2 Cr
Ashok Sharma India Rs 30 Lakh
ALL ROUNDERS
Riyan Parag India Retained (rs 14 Cr)
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka Rs 5.25 Cr
Yudhvir Singh India Rs 35 Lakh
SPINNERS
Maheesh Theekshana  Sri Lanka Rs 4.4 Cr
Kumar Kartikeya India Rs 30 Lakhs
WICKET-KEEPERS
Sanju Samson India Retained (Rs 18 Cr)
Dhruv Jurel India Retained (Rs 14 Cr)
Kunal Rathore India Rs 30 Lakh
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2025: Meet RCB's new-look opening pair
IPL 2025: Meet RCB's new-look opening pair
Ambani's masterstroke: Bumrah-Boult duo back for MI
Ambani's masterstroke: Bumrah-Boult duo back for MI
IPL 2025: 13-YO from Bihar becomes youngest crorepati
IPL 2025: 13-YO from Bihar becomes youngest crorepati
IPL 2025: Meet The Delhi Capitals Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The Delhi Capitals Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The CSK Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The CSK Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The RCB Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The RCB Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The Mumbai Indians Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The Mumbai Indians Squad

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
The Stumps Show Day 4: India Routs Aus
The Stumps Show Day 4: India Routs Aus
IPL 2025: RCB splurge on Bhuvi; big names miss out
IPL 2025: RCB splurge on Bhuvi; big names miss out

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances