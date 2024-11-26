IPL 2025: Meet The Rajasthan Royals Squad

IMAGE: Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal will helm Rajasthan Royals' batting. Photograph: BCCI

The Rajasthan Royals entered the IPL 2025 auction with a strategic approach, carefully balancing retention and acquisition.

By retaining a core group of six players, including Captain Sanju Samson and rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal, the franchise established a strong foundation for the upcoming season.

One of the most talked-about moves of the auction was the return of Jofra Archer for Rs 12.5 crore. Archer's comeback strengthens the Royals' bowling attack, as he rejoins the team with a reputation as one of T20 cricket's most lethal pacers.

Complementing Archer are Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 5.25 crore/Rs 52.5 million) and Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 4.40 crore/Rs 44 million), along with Akash Madhwal and Kartikeya Singh, who add depth and variety to the bowling lineup.

On Day 2 of the auction, RR strategically bolstered their batting and bowling departments with key additions, including Nitish Rana for Rs 4.20 crore (Rs 42 million) and domestic pacer Tushar Deshpande for Rs 6.50 crore (Rs 65 million).

The team also added South African U-19 sensation Kwena Maphaka for Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 15 million), recognising his potential as a pace spearhead after his standout performance in the ICC U-19 World Cup.

Rajasthan have made a bold statement by signing 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest player ever to be picked in the IPL. This move highlights the franchise's commitment to nurturing young talent and their belief in Vaibhav's potential. RR's track record of nurturing young stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel makes it the perfect destination for Vaibhav to hone his skills.

Under Samson's leadership and Coach Rahul Dravid's guidance, the team is ready to embark on a successful campaign.

IPL 2025: RR Squad:

Total players: 20

Overseas Players: 6