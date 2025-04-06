HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Shreyas Iyer is an open-minded captain'

'Shreyas Iyer is an open-minded captain'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 06, 2025 19:28 IST

x

He listens to everyone's advice. Even a junior player can tell him (what to do), says Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's calm approach has won Yuzvendra Chahal over. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes his franchise has the wherewithal to finish atop the IPL table.

"Definitely, we are coming in top 2. We are the best team. If you look at the bowling and batting, we have 7-8 options in bowling. If you look at the batting, we bat deep till 9th. We have a very balanced side.

 

"I think there is a vibe when you see such a team that this team is going to be a champion. There is no pressure. There are 11 matches left. Our main aim is to come in top 2," he said.

In that context, Chahal appreciated the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, who joined the team after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL title last year.

"He is a very good friend of mine. He gives you the authority to bowl. You can talk to him. He is very calm. If the other team puts pressure on us, he will not panic.

"He listens to everyone's advice. Even a junior player can tell him (what to do). He is very open-minded. We really enjoy his captaincy," he noted.

The 34-year-old said head coach Ricky Ponting has infused a lot of discipline into the squad.

"I think discipline. He looks strict from outside but he is very funny as well. But he is very disciplined about cricket. He is a legend. Everyone knows what he has done for Australia. You get to learn a lot from him," he said.

"When you have a coach who has won so many World Cups and you know their mindset. They know how to make a winning team, and it motivates us," he added.

Chahal was also excited to travel to Chennai for PBKS' next match, as he will possibly get a chance to bowl to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his one-time captain and mentor from behind the stumps.

"He has seen me a lot from behind the wicket. He knows how my mind works. I also know what Mahi bhai is thinking," Chahal concluded. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah 'available' for MI match against RCB
Bumrah 'available' for MI match against RCB
Is Dhoni set to retire from IPL?
Is Dhoni set to retire from IPL?
Preity Zinta's Hug for Shreyas...
Preity Zinta's Hug for Shreyas...
What's ailing CSK? Coach Fleming reviews another loss
What's ailing CSK? Coach Fleming reviews another loss
Rahul finds renewed joy in batting with mindset shift
Rahul finds renewed joy in batting with mindset shift

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Go To Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka! 6 Must-See Landmarks

webstory image 2

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

webstory image 3

When Mona Lisa Goes Ghibli

VIDEOS

Brazil: Flash floods in Rio de Janeiro leave residents with 'no time to save anything'1:15

Brazil: Flash floods in Rio de Janeiro leave residents...

Americans gather in Washington to protest against Trump4:25

Americans gather in Washington to protest against Trump

Anant Ambani completes 170-km 'padyatra' 3:43

Anant Ambani completes 170-km 'padyatra'

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD