'Shreyas Iyer is an open-minded captain'

IMAGE: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's calm approach has won Yuzvendra Chahal over. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes his franchise has the wherewithal to finish atop the IPL table.

"Definitely, we are coming in top 2. We are the best team. If you look at the bowling and batting, we have 7-8 options in bowling. If you look at the batting, we bat deep till 9th. We have a very balanced side.

"I think there is a vibe when you see such a team that this team is going to be a champion. There is no pressure. There are 11 matches left. Our main aim is to come in top 2," he said.

In that context, Chahal appreciated the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, who joined the team after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL title last year.

"He is a very good friend of mine. He gives you the authority to bowl. You can talk to him. He is very calm. If the other team puts pressure on us, he will not panic.

"He listens to everyone's advice. Even a junior player can tell him (what to do). He is very open-minded. We really enjoy his captaincy," he noted.

The 34-year-old said head coach Ricky Ponting has infused a lot of discipline into the squad.

"I think discipline. He looks strict from outside but he is very funny as well. But he is very disciplined about cricket. He is a legend. Everyone knows what he has done for Australia. You get to learn a lot from him," he said.

"When you have a coach who has won so many World Cups and you know their mindset. They know how to make a winning team, and it motivates us," he added.

Chahal was also excited to travel to Chennai for PBKS' next match, as he will possibly get a chance to bowl to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his one-time captain and mentor from behind the stumps.

"He has seen me a lot from behind the wicket. He knows how my mind works. I also know what Mahi bhai is thinking," Chahal concluded.