Who is Richard Gleeson?

Chennai Super Kings, well-known for their spinners, were surprised at Chepauk!

Punjab Kings' bowlers, Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar, spun a web of trouble. They took 4 wickets and didn't let CSK score a single boundary for a long stretch.

This unexpected dominance secured PBKS' fifth straight win over CSK and keeps them in play-off contention. Meanwhile, CSK's batting woes are exposed, raising doubts about their top 4 spot.

The best bowling spells at Chepauk on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 night:

Richard Gleeson

Despite a disappointing loss for CSK, a bright spot emerged in the form of 36-year-old debutant Richard Gleeson.

Stepping in as a late replacement for Devon Conway, the English pacer added depth to the CSK bowling attack and made an immediate impact.

Gleeson's first challenge came early when Deepak Chahar's injury forced him out of the match after just two deliveries. Unfazed, Gleeson rose to the occasion, dismissing opener Prabhsimran Singh with a well directed delivery. His ability to swing the ball created early trouble for the Punjab batters, and a hint of movement away from Singh enticed a leading edge, expertly pouched by Ruturaj Gaikwad at mid-off.

It's impressive to see Gleeson make such an impactful debut in the IPL with figures of 1 for 30 in his 3.5. overs His economy rate of 7.83 shows his ability to maintain pressure on the opposition batters.

Gleeson's story is one of perseverance and delayed gratification. Though he started his professional cricketing journey later than most, his talent shone brightly when he made his dream debut for England at the ripe age of 34 in a T20I match.

After years of dedication, including stints in minor county cricket alongside other jobs, Gleeson's talent finally earned him the recognition it deserved.

Since then, he has carved a niche for himself in various T20 leagues around the world, showcasing his skills with teams like the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League and the Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

Gleeson's impressive tally of 101 wickets in just 90 T20 matches underlines his remarkable journey from obscurity to international cricket.

His story serves as an inspiration to aspiring cricketers.

Harpreet Brar

The Punjab Kings' spin duo of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar proved to be the thorn in CSK's side, effectively shutting down their batting and paving the way for a comfortable victory.

While the dew offered some assistance to the batsmen later in the innings, Brar and Chahar orchestrated a masterclass in spin bowling, especially during the crucial middle overs.

Brar's introduction immediately after the Powerplay proved to be a game changer. After a watchful first over conceding just seven runs, he struck a double blow in his next. First, he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, who miscued a slog sweep and was caught by Rilee Rossouw in the deep.

The very next ball, Brar's fuller delivery found the in-form Shivam Dube, who had been included in India's T20 World Cup squad, plumb lbw, sending him back for a golden duck despite his review. This double-wicket maiden over effectively put the brakes on the CSK innings.

Brar continued his dominance, conceding a mere three and five runs in his following overs. His exceptional control and accuracy resulted in a remarkable statistic -- CSK failed to score a single boundary for nine consecutive overs, an unusual occurrence in high-scoring IPL matches. This chokehold proved to be a turning point, stifling CSK's momentum and restricting them to a below-par total.

Brar's brilliant spell (2/17) perfectly encapsulated the dominance of the Punjab spinners. Their ability to control the flow of runs and pick up crucial wickets proved instrumental in securing a convincing victory for their team.

Rahul Chahar

Sam Curran wisely introduced both spinners into the attack after the Powerplay. Chahar joined Brar in the middle, beginning with a tight over, conceding just four runs initially as the openers struggled to find their rhythm.

Following Brar's double strike removing Rahane and Dube, Chahar made his mark by dismissing Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja's attempt to defend was foiled by Chahar's delivery, striking him in front of the stumps. Despite Jadeja's review, ball tracking confirmed the impact on leg stump, leading to his departure.

Chahar's tight bowling continued, yielding just four runs in his second over and only five in his third. He saved his best for the death overs, knocking back Moeen Ali's leg stump to stun the Chennai crowd.

With a brilliant final over, Chahar concluded his spell with impressive figures of 2/16.

Brar and Chahar's excellent control over the in-between lengths, resulted in a challenging period for CSK's batters.

